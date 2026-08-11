Altitude Alarm: Air India Phuket-Delhi Incident Under Scrutiny

India's civil aviation minister has called Air India's CEO after a sudden altitude drop in a Phuket-Delhi flight injured 17 people. The incident triggered an investigation, with the flight's captain undergoing drug testing for psychoactive substances. The flight landed safely in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 16:51 IST
Altitude Alarm: Air India Phuket-Delhi Incident Under Scrutiny
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India's civil aviation minister has summoned Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, following a concerning incident on a Phuket-Delhi flight, which experienced a sudden drop of around 300 feet in altitude.

The event led to injuries among 13 passengers and four crew members while flying over Odisha. An investigation has been initiated by Indian authorities.

The flight captain has tested for psychoactive substances, with further lab tests pending. Despite the scare, the flight landed safely at its destination.

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