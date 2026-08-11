Rocket Attack Targets Iranian Kurdish Camp in Erbil

A rocket attack struck a training camp for the Iranian Kurdish opposition near Erbil, Iraq, on Tuesday. According to security sources, Iran is believed to be responsible for the assault. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 16:52 IST
Rocket Attack Targets Iranian Kurdish Camp in Erbil
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  • Country:
  • Iran

On Tuesday, a rocket attack targeted a training camp used by the Iranian Kurdish opposition in the northeast region of Erbil, Iraq.

Security sources have attributed the assault to Iran, although details remain scarce.

Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported as a result of the attack.

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