Nottingham Forest Secure Ivory Coast Talent

Nottingham Forest has signed Ousmane Diomande, an Ivory Coast center back, from Sporting on a four-year deal with an option to extend for another year, as confirmed by the Premier League club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 16:55 IST
Nottingham Forest Secure Ivory Coast Talent
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Nottingham Forest has successfully acquired Ousmane Diomande, a promising center back from Ivory Coast, in what appears to be a strategic move to strengthen their squad.

The deal, struck with Sporting, ensures Diomande will wear the Nottingham shirt for four years, with an option to extend his contract by a further year.

This signing is seen as a significant addition for Forest, as they aim to bolster their defensive lineup for the upcoming Premier League challenges.

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