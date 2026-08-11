Nottingham Forest Secure Ivory Coast Talent

Nottingham Forest has successfully acquired Ousmane Diomande, a promising center back from Ivory Coast, in what appears to be a strategic move to strengthen their squad.

The deal, struck with Sporting, ensures Diomande will wear the Nottingham shirt for four years, with an option to extend his contract by a further year.

This signing is seen as a significant addition for Forest, as they aim to bolster their defensive lineup for the upcoming Premier League challenges.