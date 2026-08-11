Nottingham Forest Secure Ivory Coast Talent
Nottingham Forest has signed Ousmane Diomande, an Ivory Coast center back, from Sporting on a four-year deal with an option to extend for another year, as confirmed by the Premier League club.
- Country:
- Ivory Coast
Nottingham Forest has successfully acquired Ousmane Diomande, a promising center back from Ivory Coast, in what appears to be a strategic move to strengthen their squad.
The deal, struck with Sporting, ensures Diomande will wear the Nottingham shirt for four years, with an option to extend his contract by a further year.
This signing is seen as a significant addition for Forest, as they aim to bolster their defensive lineup for the upcoming Premier League challenges.
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