IFC Invests $25 Million in Jumia to Expand African Digital Commerce

Thousands of small businesses across Africa are set to gain greater access to online customers, logistics services and digital commerce tools after the International Finance Corporation announced a US$25 million equity investment in Jumia Technologies AG.

The investment from IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, will support Jumia's next stage of growth across its eight African markets, strengthening a digital commerce network that connects sellers with consumers while providing logistics and other services needed to move products beyond traditional local markets.

The World Bank Group expects the investment to help around 60,000 annual active local sellers participate more fully in the digital economy, while supporting about 1,800 direct jobs and creating income opportunities for more than 100,000 independent sales agents.

Small Businesses Gain a Bigger Route to Customers

For many African entrepreneurs, selling online is about more than putting products on a website, since reaching customers across cities and regions also depends on reliable delivery networks, accessible payment systems and digital tools that allow businesses to manage transactions efficiently.

Expanding Jumia's marketplace and logistics infrastructure could give smaller sellers access to services that would be difficult or expensive to build independently, allowing them to reach customers beyond their immediate communities while creating more opportunities to increase sales and develop their businesses.

The investment is also expected to improve price transparency by making it easier for consumers to compare products and sellers, while giving shoppers access to a broader selection of goods and services through digital channels.

Jumia to Strengthen Marketplace and Logistics Network

Jumia CEO Francis Dufay described the World Bank Group's support as an important milestone for the company and African e-commerce, saying the partnership recognised the platform's impact on small businesses, employment and consumers across the eight markets where it operates.

The new capital will support Jumia as it develops its integrated marketplace and logistics operations, two parts of the business that work together to help merchants sell products online and get purchases into the hands of customers.

Digital commerce infrastructure has become increasingly important as African businesses look for ways to reach larger markets, with online platforms offering entrepreneurs another route to customers while creating demand for logistics, sales, technology and distribution services.

Investment Could Support Jobs and Digital Supply Chains

IFC Director for Equity, Funds and Venture Capital Farid Fezoua said Jumia demonstrates how a pan-African e-commerce platform can expand economic opportunities at scale, with the investment supporting business growth alongside employment and the digitisation of supply chains and distribution channels.

The expected impact stretches beyond sellers using Jumia's marketplace, with around 100,000 independent sales agents potentially gaining income-generating opportunities as the platform expands and about 1,800 direct jobs supported through its operations.

For consumers, stronger digital commerce infrastructure can make products from a wider group of businesses easier to find and purchase, while sellers gain another way to build visibility and reach markets that may previously have been difficult to serve.

IFC's investment also reflects the wider role private capital can play in Africa's growing digital economy, where stronger marketplaces, payments and delivery networks can help businesses become more productive and give entrepreneurs practical tools to compete across larger geographic areas.