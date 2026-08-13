El Niño Looms Over Latin America's Agriculture and Infrastructure

As Latin America braces for potentially the strongest El Niño on record, concerns are mounting over its effects on agriculture, energy, and trade in the world's top food-exporting region. The climatic phenomenon, marked by warmer sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, is known for altering global weather patterns.

In Latin America, El Niño typically increases rainfall in the south and raises drought risks in the north, significantly impacting agricultural outputs and infrastructure. Experts anticipate devastating floods in some rural areas, while transport routes may suffer, complicating accessibility to fields and ports.

With uncertain weather forecasts, nations in the region are strategizing to mitigate potential economic upheavals. The energy sector, however, could see opportunities, as Argentina positions itself to meet additional demands due to Brazil's drying conditions, showcasing how El Niño uniquely affects various sectors.