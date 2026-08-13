Air India Implements Mandatory Drug Testing for Pilots

Air India is set to launch compulsory substance testing for all its pilots commencing Thursday, as per an internal memo. This expanded testing protocol exceeds existing regulatory mandates following an incident where a pilot tested positive for marijuana.

This initiative will involve screening for substances prohibited under aviation rules and will coincide with their training sessions at Air India's Gurugram academy. Tests will also occur at briefing centres, offices, or locations designated by the pilots' home bases.

The policy applies to pilots at Air India's budget subsidiary, Air India Express. Air India has yet to respond to requests for comment. Currently, regulations mandate random substance tests for at least 10% of flight crew annually, but Air India is taking this further to assure safety and maintain passenger confidence.