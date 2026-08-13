Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

The Pacific's growing nutrition crisis is becoming more than a public-health concern. It is increasingly a threat to economic growth, human development and climate resilience. An Asian Development Bank (ADB) policy brief, drawing on evidence from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, World Food Programme (WFP), International Labour Organization (ILO), World Bank, Pacific Community (SPC), Pacific Data Hub, Partnerships for Social Protection (P4SP), UNDP and other institutions, says better-designed social protection could help Pacific island countries tackle the problem.

Around 12% of Pacific populations live below the international poverty line, while about 25% face moderate to severe food insecurity because of insufficient money or access to other resources. The region is confronting a "triple burden" of malnutrition—undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overweight or obesity.

Women and children are particularly vulnerable. About 20% of children under five are stunted on average, ranging from just 2.1% in Tonga to 47.6% in Papua New Guinea (PNG). Wasting averages around 5%, while almost 6% of children are overweight. Anemia affects an estimated 26.3% of women of reproductive age.

Nutrition Is Becoming an Economic Challenge

Poor nutrition has consequences far beyond individual health. Childhood stunting and wasting can affect brain development, educational performance and future productivity. At the other end of the nutrition crisis, unhealthy diets and obesity are contributing to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.

These diseases are already the largest cause of premature death in the Pacific. The economic consequences could be severe: morbidity and mortality associated with four major NCDs are estimated to result in lost output equivalent to an average 7.9% of GDP across Pacific island countries by 2030.

Food dependence adds to the risk. In some Pacific countries, imports provide between 50% and 80% of dietary energy. Cheap, processed and nutrient-poor foods have increasingly replaced traditional diets, while atoll countries have limited capacity to produce staples, fruits and vegetables locally.

Climate change is making the situation more difficult. In 11 of 14 Pacific island countries, an estimated 90% of people live within five kilometres of the coast. Rising seas, salinization, extreme weather, changing water availability and pressure on fisheries could further disrupt local food production and distribution.

Governments Need More Than Cash Transfers

Social protection provides governments with an important tool for protecting vulnerable households, but systems remain highly uneven. Coverage by at least one social protection benefit ranges from 100% in the Cook Islands to only 4.5% in Tuvalu. Social protection expenditure ranges from effectively 0% of gross national income in PNG and Vanuatu to 13.8% in Palau.

The ADB's key message is that simply giving households cash will not automatically improve nutrition. Families may purchase more food without necessarily choosing healthier food, particularly when nutritious products are expensive, unavailable or poorly understood.

Governments therefore need to connect cash and food assistance with nutrition education, health care, agriculture, clean water and sanitation, childcare and school feeding. Programs should give particular attention to the first 1,000 days of a child's life, children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and women and girls of reproductive age.

Benefits also need to be regular and large enough to help families afford nutritious diets and essential health expenses. School meals and food assistance should focus on dietary quality rather than simply providing sufficient calories.

Development Partners and Businesses Have a Role

For international development partners, the findings point to the importance of strengthening national systems instead of relying only on isolated projects. Support can help governments build beneficiary registries, improve data systems, strengthen institutional capacity and develop social protection programs that can rapidly expand during cyclones, food-price shocks and other emergencies.

Financing remains a major constraint. Possible options identified in the report include reallocating public expenditure, directing more sovereign revenues toward social protection, mobilizing additional domestic revenues through measures such as excise or sugar taxes, increasing development assistance and considering innovative instruments such as debt-for-nature swaps and green, blue or sustainability bonds.

The findings also have implications for private-sector stakeholders. Stronger social protection systems could create opportunities for food producers, agricultural businesses, digital payment providers, financial institutions, telecommunications companies, logistics providers, childcare operators and technology firms.

However, there are risks. Digital systems could exclude people living in remote communities or those without reliable connectivity. Increased household purchasing power could also raise consumption of ultra-processed food rather than healthier products. Governments will therefore need safeguards around accessibility, nutritional quality and inclusive digital delivery.

Building a More Resilient Pacific

The next priority is to make social protection part of a wider development strategy rather than treating it as a stand-alone welfare program. Governments need stronger coordination across finance, health, agriculture, education, nutrition, climate adaptation, disaster management, water and sanitation.

Shock-responsive programs are particularly important. Social protection systems that can quickly expand payments, adjust eligibility and provide food or cash during disasters can prevent temporary shocks from becoming long-term nutrition crises.

Better data are equally important. Many Pacific countries still lack regularly collected food and nutrition information, particularly data broken down by gender, age and disability. Without reliable information, governments and development partners cannot accurately identify vulnerable groups or measure whether programs are working.

The broader policy message is straightforward: poverty, malnutrition, climate vulnerability, food imports and weak social protection are closely connected. Addressing them separately will limit results. By linking income support with health services, nutritious food, education, agriculture, women's empowerment and climate resilience, Pacific governments can turn social protection into an investment in healthier people, stronger economies and more resilient communities.