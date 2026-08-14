SEC Postpones Crucial Crypto Rules Meeting

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission canceled a meeting originally set for Friday to discuss potential new crypto-related regulations. An unforeseen scheduling issue was cited as the reason for the abrupt decision. The agency has not provided a new date for rescheduling the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 02:48 IST
SEC Postpones Crucial Crypto Rules Meeting
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed a meeting planned for Friday that was to discuss potential new regulations for the cryptocurrency sector.

The meeting's cancellation was announced on Thursday, with an SEC spokesperson attributing the delay to an 'unforeseen scheduling issue.'

No details have emerged regarding a new date for the rescheduled discussion, leaving stakeholders in the crypto arena eagerly awaiting further developments.

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