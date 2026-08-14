SEC Postpones Crucial Crypto Rules Meeting
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission canceled a meeting originally set for Friday to discuss potential new crypto-related regulations. An unforeseen scheduling issue was cited as the reason for the abrupt decision. The agency has not provided a new date for rescheduling the meeting.
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- United States
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed a meeting planned for Friday that was to discuss potential new regulations for the cryptocurrency sector.
The meeting's cancellation was announced on Thursday, with an SEC spokesperson attributing the delay to an 'unforeseen scheduling issue.'
No details have emerged regarding a new date for the rescheduled discussion, leaving stakeholders in the crypto arena eagerly awaiting further developments.