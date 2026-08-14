Jones Act Waiver Extended for Foreign-Flagged Vessels: New Guidelines Released

The Department of Homeland Security announced a second 90-day extension of the Jones Act waiver on Thursday, permitting specific cargoes to use foreign-flagged vessels between U.S. ports. The waiver takes effect on August 17, 2026, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP specified that any cargo under this waiver must be loaded onto a vessel by November 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and released an updated list of eligible products. Significant changes to the waiver request process were also highlighted.

Applicants must submit a 'vessel availability request' to various agencies before voyages begin. The Maritime Administration (MARAD) will assess the availability of U.S. vessels, and the Department of War will decide on the waiver's applicability. Carriers must report voyage details to CBP and MARAD post-voyage.