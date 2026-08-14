Youth for Global Peace: Transformative Dialogues at Meet My Maitreya 2026

In Karjat, Maharashtra, hundreds of young individuals assembled to participate in the third annual 'Meet My Maitreya' event, hosted by the Youth for Global Peace and Transformation (YGPT) on International Youth Day 2026. The gathering convened both in-person attendees and online participants from over 50 schools across India.

The event featured inspirational discussions led by spiritual visionary Maitreya Dadashreeji. He urged youth to introspect on pivotal issues like the influence of technology, social movements, and the definition of true leadership. Young minds were encouraged to question if their life goals stem from personal desires or external impositions, fostering independent thought.

Addressing the generation's role in national progress, Dadashreeji emphasized responsible decision-making. Encouraged not to follow or resist authority blindly, the youth were advised to engage constructively with government policies, focusing on meaningful community transformation, particularly in rural sectors. The dialogues at 'Meet My Maitreya' reinforced a proactive, peaceful approach to national and global challenges.