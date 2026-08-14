Youth for Global Peace: Transformative Dialogues at Meet My Maitreya 2026

Hundreds of young minds gathered for 'Meet My Maitreya', an event encouraging introspection and thoughtful dialogue. Led by Maitreya Dadashreeji, discussions spanned technology, identity, and national responsibility, promoting peaceful and responsible actions in shaping the future. The event aimed at driving youth from external validation to inner clarity and conscious action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karjat (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:52 IST
Youth for Global Peace: Transformative Dialogues at Meet My Maitreya 2026
Maitreya Dadashreeji LIVE from ShantiKshetra Premgiri Ashram, Karjat - Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI

In Karjat, Maharashtra, hundreds of young individuals assembled to participate in the third annual 'Meet My Maitreya' event, hosted by the Youth for Global Peace and Transformation (YGPT) on International Youth Day 2026. The gathering convened both in-person attendees and online participants from over 50 schools across India.

The event featured inspirational discussions led by spiritual visionary Maitreya Dadashreeji. He urged youth to introspect on pivotal issues like the influence of technology, social movements, and the definition of true leadership. Young minds were encouraged to question if their life goals stem from personal desires or external impositions, fostering independent thought.

Addressing the generation's role in national progress, Dadashreeji emphasized responsible decision-making. Encouraged not to follow or resist authority blindly, the youth were advised to engage constructively with government policies, focusing on meaningful community transformation, particularly in rural sectors. The dialogues at 'Meet My Maitreya' reinforced a proactive, peaceful approach to national and global challenges.

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