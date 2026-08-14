RBI's New Loan Interest Guidelines Shake Up Housing Finance Landscape

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) newly proposed modifications to loan interest-rate regulations are poised to diminish the pricing agility for substantial housing finance companies (HFCs), according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report. These changes aim to enhance the rate transmission for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Under the RBI's proposed scheme, floating-rate loans would need to be priced above the benchmark, leading to reduced flexibility under the current 'PLR minus' model. This could adversely affect large HFCs with lower spreads as it narrows rate differences between new and existing borrowers.

While the shift may hinder flexibility during declining rate periods, with HFCs requiring external benchmark-based rates (EBLR) to stay competitive, affordable housing companies might experience less impact due to their higher gross spreads. The proposal excludes mandatory EBLR for NBFCs and HFCs; however, the transition aims at consistency across lenders, with the new rules to be enacted by April 2027.