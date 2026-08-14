RBI's New Loan Interest Guidelines Shake Up Housing Finance Landscape

The Reserve Bank of India's new guidelines on loan interest rates could impact pricing flexibility for large housing finance companies, while improving rate transmission to non-banking financial companies. The changes, which take effect in April 2027, could alter the landscape for prime and affordable housing sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 13:05 IST
RBI's New Loan Interest Guidelines Shake Up Housing Finance Landscape
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) newly proposed modifications to loan interest-rate regulations are poised to diminish the pricing agility for substantial housing finance companies (HFCs), according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report. These changes aim to enhance the rate transmission for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Under the RBI's proposed scheme, floating-rate loans would need to be priced above the benchmark, leading to reduced flexibility under the current 'PLR minus' model. This could adversely affect large HFCs with lower spreads as it narrows rate differences between new and existing borrowers.

While the shift may hinder flexibility during declining rate periods, with HFCs requiring external benchmark-based rates (EBLR) to stay competitive, affordable housing companies might experience less impact due to their higher gross spreads. The proposal excludes mandatory EBLR for NBFCs and HFCs; however, the transition aims at consistency across lenders, with the new rules to be enacted by April 2027.

TRENDING

1
Nigel Farage Wins By-Election Amid Scandals and Comedic Challenge

Nigel Farage Wins By-Election Amid Scandals and Comedic Challenge

United Kingdom
2
FutureSkills PRIME Empowers Over 34 Lakh in Digital Skilling Wave

FutureSkills PRIME Empowers Over 34 Lakh in Digital Skilling Wave

Global
3
Yen's Roller Coaster Ride: Intervention Fades, Rate Hike Anticipation Rises

Yen's Roller Coaster Ride: Intervention Fades, Rate Hike Anticipation Rises

Japan
4
Iga Swiatek Dominates Canadian Open for 2026 Season's First Title

Iga Swiatek Dominates Canadian Open for 2026 Season's First Title

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026