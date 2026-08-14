Kerala Govt Sanctions Rs 150 Crore for Farmers' Pending Paddy Payments

The Kerala government has taken decisive action by approving a substantial Rs 150 crore to clear outstanding payments owed to farmers under the state's Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) system. Chief Minister V D Satheesan made this announcement on Thursday, signaling a robust commitment to the agricultural sector.

This move, strategically timed ahead of Independence Day, aims to ensure financial relief for farmers who have faced delays in receiving dues for the 2025-26 paddy procurement season. Payments will be made available to farmers whose PRS were issued up until July 31, 2026, through a consortium of banks, including prominent institutions like the State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank.

The initiative underscores the urgent need to address farmers' concerns over timely payments, vital for managing their cultivation expenses and preparing for future planting cycles. With financial institutions facilitating the process, the government is poised to restore trust and stability within the farming community, thereby reinforcing Kerala's agricultural backbone.