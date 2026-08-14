Kerala Govt Sanctions Rs 150 Crore for Farmers' Pending Paddy Payments

The Kerala government has approved Rs 150 crore to settle dues to farmers under the Paddy Receipt Sheet system for the 2025-26 season. This move, announced by CM V D Satheesan, highlights the state's commitment to supporting farmers by ensuring timely payments through a consortium of banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 13:07 IST
Kerala Govt Sanctions Rs 150 Crore for Farmers' Pending Paddy Payments
Keralam CM VD Satheesan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken decisive action by approving a substantial Rs 150 crore to clear outstanding payments owed to farmers under the state's Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) system. Chief Minister V D Satheesan made this announcement on Thursday, signaling a robust commitment to the agricultural sector.

This move, strategically timed ahead of Independence Day, aims to ensure financial relief for farmers who have faced delays in receiving dues for the 2025-26 paddy procurement season. Payments will be made available to farmers whose PRS were issued up until July 31, 2026, through a consortium of banks, including prominent institutions like the State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank.

The initiative underscores the urgent need to address farmers' concerns over timely payments, vital for managing their cultivation expenses and preparing for future planting cycles. With financial institutions facilitating the process, the government is poised to restore trust and stability within the farming community, thereby reinforcing Kerala's agricultural backbone.

TRENDING

1
Nigel Farage Wins By-Election Amid Scandals and Comedic Challenge

Nigel Farage Wins By-Election Amid Scandals and Comedic Challenge

United Kingdom
2
FutureSkills PRIME Empowers Over 34 Lakh in Digital Skilling Wave

FutureSkills PRIME Empowers Over 34 Lakh in Digital Skilling Wave

Global
3
Yen's Roller Coaster Ride: Intervention Fades, Rate Hike Anticipation Rises

Yen's Roller Coaster Ride: Intervention Fades, Rate Hike Anticipation Rises

Japan
4
Iga Swiatek Dominates Canadian Open for 2026 Season's First Title

Iga Swiatek Dominates Canadian Open for 2026 Season's First Title

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026