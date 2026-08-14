Baloch Voice for Justice Challenges Official Narrative of Giddar Bombing

Baloch Voice for Justice has firmly dismissed the narrative given by Pakistan's military representative, DG ISPR, concerning the reported military fighter jet bombings in Balochistan's Giddar area. The organization accuses the statement of factual distortion and concealing alleged war crimes within the region.

The group hints at prior incidents to reinforce its accusations, recalling a previous military operation in Afghanistan where a rehabilitation center was targeted under the guise of housing militants, a claim reportedly debunked by Amnesty Asia's findings. BVJ insists that such narratives no longer mask the reality on the ground.

The organization has called on international bodies, including the United Nations and Amnesty International, to launch an impartial investigation into the Giddar incident, emphasizing the contradictions between official narratives from DG ISPR and Balochistan's Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti. BVJ criticizes restricted access to the area, hindering transparency and accountability.