Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026: Showcasing India's Business Prowess

Kolkata, India - The Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) 2026 is set to be a watershed moment for India's trade landscape. As the country's largest multi-sectoral trade expo, it seeks to unify the expansive tapestry of India's business domains, connecting traders, MSMEs, manufacturers, and policymakers in a comprehensive showcase of the nation's industrial prowess.

West Bengal shines brightly at this event with its dynamic MSME pavilion, unveiling a trove of rich entrepreneurial activities, unique craftsmanship, and nascent business avenues. Endorsed by Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari's vision, the State underscores MSME growth as a vital engine for job creation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable progress. The pavilion, with its fusion of tradition and cutting-edge technology, captures Bengal's evolving narrative of enterprise and innovation.

The State’s Minister-in-Charge of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Shri Dipak Barman, has spotlighted new-age initiatives like digital platforms to ease business operations. The future roadmap includes comprehensive infrastructure projects, streamlined clearance processes, and strategic integration into national schemes, positioning West Bengal as a magnet for investment and growth at this prodigious business forum.