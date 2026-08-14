Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Achieves New Milestones

In a remarkable development, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited, based in Vadodara, Gujarat, has reached a new pinnacle by setting a fresh 52-week high at Rs. 223.75. This notable achievement marks the third such record within the month, indicating significant momentum for the company's stock.

With an impressive 24.65% return over the past month, Ratnaveer's stock is underpinned by continuous buying momentum and a positive shift in market sentiment. The breakthrough beyond its recent trading range solidifies the company's robust technical stance. The company's prospects are also buoyed by its ongoing Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project, which is 60% completed and slated to commence commercial production by November 2026. The Rs. 472.34 crore investment promises to bolster Ratnaveer's presence in the burgeoning electronics materials sector.

The continued achievement of new stock highs, coupled with the advancement of the CCL project and comprehensive business growth strategies, underscores increasing investor interest. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is emerging as a prominent contender in the precision engineering and stainless-steel manufacturing industry.