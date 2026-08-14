India's Export Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges but Rising Deficit Looms

India's export sector is displaying remarkable resilience and diversity, with exports continuing to grow robustly despite various global trade and geopolitical challenges. However, the increasing volume of imports and a swelling trade deficit signal potential challenges for the upcoming quarters, according to industry experts and economists.

ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar noted that merchandise exports and imports have seen double-digit expansion for four months running, largely driven by soaring commodity prices. Merchandise imports hit a peak not seen in nine months, with substantial surges in coal, fertilizers, electronics, and chemicals. This has widened the merchandise trade deficit to USD 32 billion in July, a six-month high, significantly surpassing the previous year's figure.

In light of the ongoing West Asia crisis, there is optimism about navigating current challenges and achieving continuous growth, partly driven by free trade agreements with Oman and the UK. S C Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, hailed the over 19% growth in July as evidence of exporters' resilience and adaptability. He emphasized the need for broadened support towards MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors to translate this growth into widespread economic benefits.