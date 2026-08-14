MAHE and Microsoft's Strategic Leap into AI and Innovation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has forged a significant partnership with Microsoft to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation within its academic framework. This collaboration will see the establishment of Microsoft Labs across five MAHE constituent units, empowering students and faculty through cutting-edge technology and hands-on learning opportunities.

The labs will be located at various campuses including T A Pai Management Institute in both Manipal and Bengaluru, Manipal School of Commerce and Economics, Manipal Institute of Commerce, Finance and Economics in Bengaluru, and Manipal Law School in Bengaluru. These facilities aim to facilitate interdisciplinary research and strengthen industry-academia collaboration by providing access to advanced digital technologies.

The launch event witnessed participation from key industry figures like Puneet Chandok of Microsoft India, and Raj Kamal Singhal of Hitachi Systems India, highlighting discussions on AI's evolving role across industries. This initiative underscores MAHE's dedication to anticipating technological advancements, with an emphasis on ethical innovation and practical skills for real-world challenges.