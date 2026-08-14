India's Crucial Test Challenge in Sri Lanka: A Race for WTC Glory

India's World Test Championship campaign has reached a critical juncture as they face Sri Lanka in a pivotal two-test series. With a precarious standing, the Indian team is acutely aware of the need for a decisive victory starting with the opener in Galle.

Historically relying on home turf for dominance, India's recent struggles against New Zealand and South Africa have pushed them to fifth in the WTC rankings. Upcoming tours to New Zealand and a home series against Australia add urgency to their current campaign.

Captain Shubman Gill emphasizes the necessity of winning six or seven tests to remain in contention for the WTC final. As India contemplates their strategy in Sri Lanka, the focus may shift towards a spin-heavy attack on the spinner-friendly Galle pitch.