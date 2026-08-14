Agoda and Singapore Tourism Board Strengthen Alliance with Focus on AI-Powered Innovations

Agoda and the Singapore Tourism Board have renewed their strategic partnership, expanding their collaboration to include data, technology, and AI-powered travel innovation to promote Singapore as a destination. This partnership will support the tourism industry through capability-building initiatives and aligns with Singapore's digital tourism priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:50 IST
Agoda and Singapore Tourism Board Strengthen Alliance with Focus on AI-Powered Innovations
Agoda and Singapore Tourism Board Expand Partnership to Boost Demand and Tech Transformation in Tourism. Image Credit: ANI

Agoda and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have entered into a renewed and enhanced partnership, focusing on technological advancements and artificial intelligence innovations in the travel sector. This agreement, formalized through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marks a significant shift beyond traditional marketing strategies to embrace cutting-edge digital solutions.

Present at the signing were Mr. Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda, and Ms. Melissa Ow, Chief Executive of STB. Their collaboration, initially formed in 2022, has evolved in response to changing traveler behaviors and the critical role of digital tools in the modern travel experience. The partnership now spans four main areas: joint marketing efforts, strategic data utilization, thought leadership, and technological innovation emphasizing AI-driven travel experiences in Singapore.

The MOU renews a focus on bolstering the local tourism sector with initiatives aimed at building capabilities, particularly in data science and AI training. Ms. Ow expressed optimism about the collaboration's potential to elevate Singapore's appeal in the digital marketplace, while Mr. Morgenshtern highlighted the unique bond Agoda shares with Singapore and the commitment to the country's digital transformation goals.

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