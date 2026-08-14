Historic Kings Rescued: Wildfires Threaten Aragón's Heritage
Amidst a raging wildfire, Spanish authorities have successfully evacuated the remains of three 11th-century Aragón kings from the San Juan de la Peña monastery to safeguard them. The response highlighted the bravery of the rescue team amidst escalating fires that forced evacuations across the region.
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish authorities launched a daring mission on Thursday to protect the historical remains of three Aragón kings from a monastery endangered by wildfire.
The swift action was prompted by the fire drawing perilously close to the San Juan de la Peña monastery, leading to an urgent rescue operation.
Vice-President Mar Vaquero confirmed that the mission, involving military and police teams, successfully transported the remains to a safe locale amid challenging conditions.