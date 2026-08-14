Peruvian Government Rolls Out Fuel Subsidies for Transport Sector

The Peruvian government announced a short-term fuel subsidy ranging from 15% to 20% for drivers involved in specific cargo and passenger transportation. Starting on Saturday, the program will last for three months, targeting selected areas across the country to support the transport sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:05 IST
Peruvian Government Rolls Out Fuel Subsidies for Transport Sector
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  • Country:
  • Peru

The Peruvian government has unveiled a short-term fuel subsidy scheme, offering relief to drivers within certain segments of the transport sector. Authorities said this initiative involves a 15% to 20% reduction in fuel costs, effective from Saturday.

The subsidies are specifically aimed at drivers engaged in certain cargo and passenger transportation activities, and will be applicable across selected regions of the country.

Set to be in effect for a three-month period, officials emphasized the importance of this measure in aiding the transport sector during challenging times.

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