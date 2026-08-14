European Shares Dip Despite Resilient Earnings Amid Rising Crude Prices

On Friday, European shares fell, ending a four-week rise streak as climbing crude prices and geopolitical tension countered support from a strong earnings season. The STOXX 600 fell by 0.2% to 657.86, marking a 0.3% weekly drop. Despite these challenges, the euro zone's index remained close to an all-time high.

STOXX 600's forecasted earnings increase to 23.4% is the largest in nearly four years. Energy and material profits soared, driven by efficiencies and consumer resilience amidst rising energy costs. Michael Hewson from iForex noted the European market's advantages, given its lesser tech exposure as global investors diversify from AI stocks.

The European economy posted a 0.4% growth in the second quarter. Diversified investments in Europe, despite U.S.-Iran tensions affecting oil prices, provided a robust market sentiment. Laurent Clavel of AXA noted increased European equity interests, although uncertainty looms over corporate futures.