Delhi Metro Exhibitions: Reflecting on India's Partition Horrors

On August 14, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with exhibitions at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. The displays, open until August 21, offer a poignant reflection on the tragic 1947 partition, educating the public on its enduring impact on millions of displaced lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:01 IST
Delhi Metro Exhibitions: Reflecting on India's Partition Horrors
Delhi Metro's exhibition on Partion Horrors (Photo/ DMRC). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bid to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, celebrated every year on August 14, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inaugurated exhibitions at two of its busiest stations: Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. These exhibitions aim to powerfully portray the horrors of partition while emphasizing its significant impact on our shared history, the official release stated.

The establishment of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' seeks to shed light on the agony, pain, and suffering endured by millions of victims during the partition. This solemn observance reminds us of the massive displacement event in the country's history, which claimed innumerable lives and indelibly altered the nation's social structure. According to organizers, the exhibition offers visitors a reflective and educational insight into the tragic partition events, thus ensuring they understand this critical chapter of history. Similar displays on view at Kashmere Gate extend this opportunity, allowing more commuters to engage with this vital historical narrative. Visitors can explore these exhibitions until August 21.

'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on August 14 serves as a tribute to those who perished or were displaced during the monumental 1947 partition when India gained independence from British rule on August 15. While the nation celebrates Independence Day as a joyous occasion, the aftermath of freedom was marred by the partition's trauma. This significant historical event triggered one of the largest human migrations, affecting around 20 million people, and leaving deep-seated scars on millions of Indians forced to leave their ancestral homes to seek refuge elsewhere. (ANI)

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