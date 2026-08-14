American Missionary Pilot Kevin Rideout Freed After Nine Months in Captivity

Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot kidnapped last year in Niger, has been released and is now under U.S. custody. The Serving In Mission organization confirmed his release, indicating he is in good health. Rideout was reportedly taken by jihadist terrorists before the U.S. facilitated his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:04 IST
American Missionary Pilot Kevin Rideout Freed After Nine Months in Captivity
  • Country:
  • United States

Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot held hostage for over nine months, has been freed and is now in U.S. custody, according to Serving In Mission, the Christian organization he worked for. Rideout, kidnapped in Niger's capital Niamey last October, was released in good health, say U.S. officials.

Former President Donald Trump announced the news on Friday, expressing his pride and relief at Rideout's safe return. "The United States looks forward to welcoming you HOME," Trump stated in a Truth Social post. Details about Rideout's captivity and release remain sparse, with American officials confirming only his well-being through recent proof-of-life images.

Security concerns remain high in Niger where jihadist insurgencies linked to ISIS and al-Qaeda are active. The U.S. had issued a travel warning post-kidnapping, citing the region's unrest. The abduction adds to the ongoing instability in the Sahel region, shared by Niger with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.

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