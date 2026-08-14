Chhattisgarh Aims to Transform into India's Green Steel Powerhouse

Chhattisgarh is set to expand its steel production capacity from 28 to 45 million tonnes as it positions itself as a major hub for green steel. The state government is implementing supportive policies and industrial parks to facilitate this transition, aiming to attract investments in emerging sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:07 IST
Chhattisgarh Aims to Transform into India's Green Steel Powerhouse
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (File Photo/x/@vishnudsai). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh is aiming to ramp up its steel production capacity to 45 million tonnes from the present 28 million tonnes, as it aspires to become a leading hub for green steel production. This was announced by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the CII Green Steel & Mining Summit 2026 in Naya Raipur.

According to CM Sai, the state is well-equipped with abundant resources, a robust industrial foundation, and progressive policies to lead India’s transition towards cleaner steel production. With ambitions of becoming a global steel leader, Chhattisgarh is also enhancing its infrastructure through new industrial policies and the Jan Vishwas Adhiniyam, alongside supporting private-sector parks and industrial corridors.

Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Chairman Rajeev Agrawal highlighted the state's progress, revealing completion of 13 industrial parks since April 2025, with seven more in development. The state is also diversifying into sectors like aerospace and pharmaceuticals, aiming for digitized land allotment systems to streamline business operations.

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