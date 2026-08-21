China-Indonesia Military and Economic Alliance: A New Era of Cooperation

China and Indonesia have committed to enhancing their military cooperation and deepening ties in minerals, energy, and technology. This development was marked by a visit from China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defence Minister Dong Jun to Jakarta, emphasizing the need to seize the current geopolitical dynamics.

Both nations aim for high-level cooperation, with a focus on strategic areas like artificial intelligence, defense, green energy, and more. President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia remains steadfast in maintaining a non-aligned foreign policy, ensuring balanced relations with global powers like China and the United States.

The collaboration extends to sectors such as nickel processing and military production, with plans for a joint munitions factory in Indonesia by 2027. This initiative reflects Indonesia's approach to bolstering its defense capabilities while navigating diplomatic complexities in the South China Sea.