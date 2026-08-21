Antonelli Dominates Dutch Grand Prix Practice as Zandvoort Bids Farewell

Kimi Antonelli led the way for Mercedes in sole practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, clocking the fastest lap at Zandvoort. Despite a wet start, Antonelli topped the leaderboard, with McLaren's Lando Norris second. With a tightened field and Zandvoort's last race, excitement is high for the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 17:30 IST
Antonelli Dominates Dutch Grand Prix Practice as Zandvoort Bids Farewell
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Formula One's championship leader Kimi Antonelli showcased stellar performance in sole practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, clocking the fastest time of one minute 12.949 seconds at Zandvoort. With McLaren's Lando Norris trailing closely behind, the stage is set for an electrifying weekend.

Despite an initial rainy start, conditions dried up, allowing drivers to set competitive times. Antonelli's impressive lap put pressure on rivals, including his closest challenger Lewis Hamilton from Ferrari, intensifying the championship race.

The Dutch Grand Prix marks an end of an era as Zandvoort bids farewell to Formula One. Fans are treated to a high-stakes weekend featuring sprint and grand prix qualifiers. Standout performances and team strategies will play out on the iconic track, setting the scene for a memorable finale.

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