"Listen to your conscience": Naveen Patnaik urge BJP MPs to reconsider support over new mining Bill

The Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has written to BJP MPs from Odisha, urging them to push for a reversal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, calling its passage "a black day for Odisha". In the letter, Patnaik emphasised the MPs' responsibility to the state, criticising the manner in which the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 13.

"Our Parliament is the highest temple of Indian democracy. As a member of Parliament, you are the voice of Odisha in this highest forum of democracy. The people of Odisha elected you in good faith to protect and further their interests," he wrote. "The Bill was passed with less than ten minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha, despite having provisions with far-reaching implications for the people of Odisha," Patnaik said, adding that Odisha would be "the worst affected" by the legislation given the state's contribution of nearly 44 per cent of India's mineral wealth.

Asserting that Odisha has contributed its mineral wealth to the building of India's steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors, Patnaik continued, "India stands taller and stronger today because of the immense contribution made by Odisha and her people." He further said losses will range from Rs 12,000 crore to lakhs of crores of rupees over time.

"But the bigger loss is that in a single legislative stroke the control over our own minerals and our mineral bearing lands was taken away from us. And this happened under your watch," he wrote. Patnaik said the law would hurt the state's future generations.

"This law is an injustice to the children and youth of Odisha, whose future is linked to the resources and opportunities of this State," he wrote, also calling it an injustice to those who "bear the pollution, displacement, environmental degradation and the hazards and hardships of mining." Appealing to the MPs, Patnaik wrote, "I earnestly appeal to you to listen to your conscience and think about the future generations of Odisha. I appeal to you to challenge and call for a reversal of the amendment made in the MMDR Act that takes away the powers of the state government."

He said that history remembers and honours those who raise their voice when injustice is done to their people and its resources, stating that "history will judge you not by the party you stood with, but by whether you stood up for Odisha when it mattered most." The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of Parliament on August 13, aims to bring greater certainty and stability to India's major minerals sector by creating a more predictable fiscal regime and encouraging investment in domestic mining, the Ministry of Mines said in a press release.

The Ministry said the amendment does not take away any rights of states over land and minerals or their power to levy taxes on minerals, the ministry said. Around 90 per cent of the taxes and statutory payments from mining currently accrue to states, and this arrangement will continue under the amended framework. The amendment will also not affect states' powers to regulate and tax minor minerals. Several state leaders have urged the government to reconsider these amendments, including Jharkhand Chief Minsiter Hemant Soren, Keralam CM VD Satheesan and Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara. (ANI)