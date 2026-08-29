"A New Era in India's Digital Learning Begins with SCIBORG.AI -- The Next-Generation AI Science Tutor"

IOLIV today announced the launch of Sciborg.ai, an intelligent online AI Science tutoring platform designed to provide reliable, personalized, and curriculum-aligned academic support for students from Class 6 to 12. Initially aligned with CBSE, ICSE, and ISC, Sciborg.ai will soon expand to additional state boards and regional languages, making high-quality digital learning accessible to students nationwide.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 11:34 IST
"A New Era in India's Digital Learning Begins with SCIBORG.AI -- The Next-Generation AI Science Tutor"
"A New Era in India's Digital Learning Begins with SCIBORG.AI -- The Next-Generation AI Science Tutor". Image Credit: ANI

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], August 29: IOLIV today announced the launch of Sciborg.ai, an intelligent online AI Science tutoring platform designed to provide reliable, personalized, and curriculum-aligned academic support for students from Class 6 to 12. Initially aligned with CBSE, ICSE, and ISC, Sciborg.ai will soon expand to additional state boards and regional languages, making high-quality digital learning accessible to students nationwide.

Built to complement classroom learning, Sciborg.ai offers parents a trustworthy digital partner that helps children strengthen concepts, stay motivated, and study more effectively. Sciborg AI Tutor offers instant doubt-solving, adaptive practice sessions with clear explanations tailored to each student's learning pace.

Helping students strengthen fundamentals, improve exam readiness, and build confidence in mathematics and science subjects. With 24/7 availability, Sciborg AI ensures that every learner gets support exactly when they need it. With its advanced interactive 3D diagrams, Sciborg.ai transforms complex topics into immersive visual experiences, turning challenges into achievements and everyday study sessions into moments of discovery.

"Our objective is to equip young learners with reliable, intelligent academic support that enhances both confidence and competence," said IOLIV CEO Siddhartha Das, further adding, "Our Sciborg.ai represents a new era of accessible, high-quality digital education." More than a study tool, Sciborg.ai is a supportive learning companion--encouraging students to dream bigger, explore boldly, and grow daily. Sciborg.ai is available to students across India starting August 28, 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda

India
2
Nepal floods will impact Bihar, Govt monitoring situation: Minister Ramkripal Yadav assures help to victims

Nepal floods will impact Bihar, Govt monitoring situation: Minister Ramkripa...

India
3
"Assessing situation to identify missing people": Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada says govt in contact with authorities in Nepal following flood

"Assessing situation to identify missing people": Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sad...

India
4
Disaster Beyond Floodwaters: Nepal’s Women Confront Loss, Hunger and Insecurity

Disaster Beyond Floodwaters: Nepal’s Women Confront Loss, Hunger and Insecur...

Nepal

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Central Asia’s Carbon Problem Starts With How Much Energy Its Economy Wastes

The Next Health Emergency Will Test Whether COVID-19 Actually Changed Healthcare

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026