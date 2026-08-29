Mia by Tanishq And Zepto Bring an Unexpected Rakhi Surprise to Doorsteps Across Mumbai And Delhi NCR

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], August 29: This Rakshabandhan, Mia by Tanishq gave brothers an unexpected reminder to make their sister's day a little more special. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Mia by Tanishq partnered with Zepto to bring its "Make Your Sister Cry" campaign into an everyday moment for consumers across Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

As part of the collaboration, select Zepto deliveries featured Mia-branded tissue paper carrying the campaign thought, creating an unexpected Rakhi moment when consumers least expect it. Select orders also included a Mia gift voucher, inviting brothers to discover jewellery as a thoughtful way to celebrate the bond they share with their sisters. The idea brings together two seemingly different worlds -- the convenience of quick commerce and the emotion of meaningful gifting. While Zepto has become part of the everyday rhythm of getting things delivered, Mia uses this familiar moment to spark a more personal thought around Rakhi: has the gift for your sister been taken care of yet?

At the heart of Mia's Rakhi campaign is the playful thought "Make Your Sister Cry", celebrating the unspoken affection between siblings and the little gestures that often say more than words. Through its collaboration with Zepto, Mia extends this sentiment beyond traditional campaign spaces, turning an everyday delivery into a gentle nudge towards doing something that will genuinely make a sister happy. Through this campaign, Mia brings a contemporary expression to the age-old tradition of Rakhi gifting. From thoughtful everyday pieces to jewellery that can become a lasting keepsake, the brand offers brothers an opportunity to choose a gift that reflects the individuality of the sister they know best.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing and Category, Mia by Tanishq, said, "Rakhi celebrates a relationship that is often expressed without saying much. It is in the teasing, the little squabbles and the comfort of simply being there for each other. With 'Make Your Sister Cry', we wanted to capture that familiar sibling dynamic with a playful twist, while creating a moment for brothers to say what they may not always put into words. At Mia, we believe jewellery can be a beautiful way to express those feelings, and our collaboration with Zepto brings that sentiment into an everyday moment, when a simple delivery can turn into an unexpected gesture of love. Because sometimes, the most meaningful gifts begin with something as simple as remembering." As part of Mia's Rakhi offering, customers can avail 100% off on making charges on diamond jewellery from 25 to 30 August, giving brothers another reason to choose a meaningful gift for their sisters this Rakshabandhan.

Through this unexpected collaboration, Mia by Tanishq and Zepto bring together convenience, discovery and emotion, making the journey to finding a thoughtful Rakhi gift begin in a place no one quite expects -- with an everyday delivery. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)