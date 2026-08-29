Africa’s Integration Story Enters New Phase as AfCFTA Moves From Agreements to Real-World Trade

Africa has already taken a historic step toward economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), creating a framework for a vast market that can connect businesses, workers, consumers and industries across national borders. The next challenge is much more practical: making sure a company can actually move goods, make payments, access electricity, use digital services, meet product standards and work with suppliers in another African country without running into disconnected systems at every stage.

A new World Bank report, 'Integrating Africa: From Threads to Hubs,' argues that the continent's integration story now depends on connecting the everyday systems that make trade possible. Customs platforms often cannot exchange information, goods may face repeated inspections, professional qualifications are not always recognised across borders, while transport, logistics, finance, energy, digital networks and payment systems frequently remain organised around national rather than regional markets.

Only around 15–20% of Africa's total trade takes place within the continent, yet this trade is considerably more diversified and manufacturing-intensive than Africa's exports to the rest of the world. That makes regional commerce particularly valuable for economies seeking to move beyond dependence on raw commodity exports and create stronger industries, better jobs and more opportunities for local businesses.

Regional Production Can Turn Separate Economies Into Powerful Industrial Networks

The report sees regional value chains as one of Africa's strongest opportunities for economic transformation because countries do not need to develop every part of an industry independently. Mineral-producing economies could connect extraction with processing and manufacturing elsewhere on the continent, agricultural regions could supply expanding regional food industries, renewable energy resources could power industrial hubs, while financial, digital, transport and professional services could support businesses operating across several countries.

Regional markets also give companies the scale required to specialise, invest in better technology and improve productivity. Manufacturing areas such as processed foods, machinery, petrochemicals, metals, textiles and transport equipment could benefit from production networks in which different stages are distributed across countries according to their strengths.

The World Bank estimates that roughly 60% of trade costs arise behind countries' own borders, meaning governments have considerable power to make integration work without waiting for continent-wide reforms. Faster customs procedures, risk-based inspections, improved logistics rules, stronger national single windows, greater transport competition and simpler regulatory requirements could reduce costs directly for businesses.

Connected Customs, Payments, Transport and Energy Systems Can Make AfCFTA Work

Market access written into an agreement has limited value when the systems surrounding trade remain disconnected. The report places interoperability at the centre of the integration agenda, calling for customs systems that exchange information, standards that businesses can meet across multiple markets, professional qualifications that receive wider recognition and payment networks that allow money to move efficiently across borders.

Transport corridors need coordinated transit procedures rather than a new administrative process at every frontier. Regional power pools can connect areas with abundant electricity to places where businesses face shortages, while interoperable digital networks and financial systems can give smaller firms access to customers and services far beyond their home markets.

Stronger regional agreements are another part of this picture. The report finds that specific and enforceable commitments covering services, investment, transparency, trade facilitation, mutual recognition and dispute settlement can provide businesses with greater certainty than broad commitments that are difficult to implement or measure.

Four Priorities Can Help Africa Move From Trade Threads to Regional Hubs

The report brings its recommendations together around four pillars: regional value chains, lower trade frictions, deeper agreements and stronger regional public goods. Shared infrastructure and institutions—including transport corridors, power pools, digital networks, payment systems, disease surveillance and climate-resilience mechanisms—can generate benefits that extend well beyond individual national borders.

Responsibility needs to be divided across national, regional and continental institutions according to where action can be delivered most effectively. National governments can reform customs, inspections, logistics and services markets. Regional Economic Communities and corridor institutions can harmonise procedures, coordinate infrastructure, establish mutual recognition and develop shared energy markets. The African Union and AfCFTA can provide broader rules covering standards, services, investment, competition, non-tariff measures and dispute settlement.

The central message is that Africa does not simply need more agreements connecting countries on paper. It needs customs officers, ports, roads, electricity networks, payment platforms, standards agencies and digital systems to function as parts of a connected economic space. Turning those separate threads into regional production hubs could give African firms the scale and capabilities needed to serve continental markets while competing more strongly around the world.