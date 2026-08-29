Nepal floods: Survivors airlifted to army camp in Nuwakot as rescue efforts continue

Flood survivors were airlifted by Army helicopter to an army camp in Nepal's Nuwakot district to seek refuge days after a devastating flood swept through a mountainous region bordering Tibet, Reuters reported. The survivors were taken to the Maithili Army Camp, where Nepalese Army personnel helped them find shelter in tents and provided assistance.

"I have lost everything; my house and belongings are all gone," a woman from Nepal's Rasuwa District told Reuters. Meanwhile, speaking from the disaster-hit area in Betrawati, a local resident described the complete obliteration of a thriving neighbourhood where a market, a temple, and a school once stood.

"There was a temple right in front, and this entire area was a market. In that open space in the middle, there used to be a school. On the very day the flood occurred, the teachers evacuated all the students and got them to safety; now, there is absolutely no trace left," he said. "Everything was swept away. Many people died here; there is still no information regarding exactly how many lives were lost," he said.

In the aftermath of the August 26 flood in Betrawati, in Nepal's Nuwakot district, the road has been completely washed away and merged into the river. Several areas remain inaccessible even to rescue teams. Meanwhile, people stranded in remote and severely affected areas of Rasuwa are being rescued by helicopter.

As of 8 am on Saturday, Nepal Army and rescue teams have evacuated 2,265 people, including 163 foreign nationals, in Army helicopters; 200 people were rescued on the ground, and 1,706 injured individuals were provided medical care at the Emergency Treatment Centre. The Army has deployed 6,700 personnel in rescue and relief efforts. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). (ANI)