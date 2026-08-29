India ready to provide all possible assistance: Rajnath Singh on flash floods in Nepal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India was deeply concerned over the devastating flash floods in Nepal and was ready to provide all possible assistance to the neighbouring country. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that India would provide whatever assistance Nepal requires and added that relief support was being sent continuously.

"The crisis situation in Nepal is not only worrying the people of Nepal, but India is also concerned about it. The Prime Minister has very clearly stated that whatever assistance is needed, India is ready to provide all of it, and we have started sending assistance continuously," Singh said. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll in the Bhote Koshi flood-related disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people are still missing.

As per the latest search, rescue and relief update issued by the NDRRMA at 10 am on August 29, Chitwan reported the highest number of deaths, with 233 bodies, including human remains, recovered from the area. Nawalparasi East reported 158 deaths, followed by Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31 and Rasua with 13. Other affected areas also reported deaths.

The authority said that 2,426 people remained missing. The list includes 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel. India has been coordinating relief and rescue efforts in response to the disaster in Nepal, while authorities continue to monitor the situation and the condition of Indian nationals affected by the floods.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel also expressed gratitude towards India for support and solidarity following a devastating flash flood. Paudel also condoled the demise of Indian nationals in Nepal. (ANI)