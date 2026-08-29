Sheru Aangrish Joins Mussoorie Super Kings as Brand Ambassador in Uttarakhand Premier League

PNN New Delhi [India], August 29: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming season of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL), Sheru Aangrish, founder of the globally recognized Sheru Classic, has joined Mussoorie Super Kings as Brand Ambassador, strengthening the franchise's positioning both on and off the field.

The Mussoorie Super Kings franchise, owned by Arun Kumar and Vikash Rawat, is gearing up to make a strong impact in the league with a clear focus on performance, grassroots development, and fan engagement across Uttarakhand. Sheru Aangrish's association brings with it a powerful blend of sports marketing expertise, fitness industry leadership, and global brand-building experience. As the force behind Sheru Classic - one of Asia's most prominent bodybuilding and fitness platforms - Aangrish has played a key role in elevating fitness as a mainstream sporting movement in India.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the association, Aangrish said : "I am excited to join Mussoorie Super Kings as Brand Ambassador at a time when the Uttarakhand Premier League is creating new opportunities for emerging talent. Sport has a unique ability to unite people, and I look forward to contributing to the franchise's journey while promoting a strong sporting culture in the region. Uttarakhand has immense untapped potential, and initiatives like this can truly inspire the next generation." Co-owner Arun Kumar described the partnership as a strategic move for the franchise's growth and visibility : "Having Sheru Aangrish associated with Mussoorie Super Kings is a big moment for us. His understanding of building successful sports properties and connecting with audiences at scale will play an important role in strengthening our brand. We are focused on building not just a team, but a long-term sporting identity, and this association adds great value to that vision."

Co-owner Vikash Rawat emphasized the broader impact of the collaboration on the team's outreach and community connect: "We are delighted to welcome Sheru Aangrish as Brand Ambassador. His presence will help us amplify our reach, especially among youth and fitness enthusiasts. Our goal is to build a franchise that represents the pride of Uttarakhand, supports local cricketing talent, and creates a strong bond with fans. This partnership is a step forward in that direction." Mussoorie Super Kings aims to establish itself as a professionally managed and competitive franchise in the UPL, with a strong emphasis on nurturing young cricketers from the region, creating high-quality fan experiences, and contributing to the long-term growth of cricket in Uttarakhand.

With the addition of Sheru Aangrish, the franchise is set to gain momentum not just in cricketing circles but also across the broader sports and fitness ecosystem, positioning itself as one of the most dynamic teams to watch in the upcoming UPL season. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)