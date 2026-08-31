Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

The global energy transition is creating a new development race. For emerging economies, the prize is no longer simply to attract solar parks, wind farms or foreign capital; it is to capture manufacturing, technology, skilled jobs and a larger share of the value chains being rebuilt around batteries, electric mobility and green hydrogen. Morocco is now testing whether that leap is actually possible.

A study published in Sustainability, "From Energy Projects Toward Green Industrialization: China–Morocco Energy Cooperation Under Geoeconomic Fragmentation," by Zhiyi Lu, Samar Khamlichi and Yonghong Hong, examines whether Chinese involvement in Morocco is evolving from infrastructure delivery into something deeper: locally rooted green industrialization. Drawing on policy documents, legal materials, corporate disclosures, international-organization reports and project evidence from 2016 to June 2026, the researchers track how the bilateral relationship has changed.

China–Morocco cooperation is showing a visible shift toward battery materials, storage, manufacturing and emerging hydrogen-related activities, but investment announcements are not the same as industrial transformation. The real test is whether Moroccan firms, workers, suppliers, universities and regulators acquire lasting capabilities rather than simply hosting foreign-owned green production.

From Solar Projects to Battery Factories, the Relationship Is Changing

Earlier China–Morocco energy cooperation largely followed a familiar infrastructure model. Chinese firms supplied engineering, equipment and construction capacity for renewable power, helping Morocco expand clean-energy generation but generating comparatively limited evidence of local manufacturing or deeper technological learning.

The project portfolio looks different after 2023. Of the 12 projects retained in the study's database, 10 emerged from 2023 onward, with activity increasingly concentrated in battery cells, cathode and anode materials, electrolytes, storage, lithium processing, recycling and green-hydrogen-related cooperation. Four projects were operational at the study cutoff, while three were under construction, three signed, one awarded and one announced.

A battery-material plant creates very different development possibilities from a power project. It requires industrial land, logistics, skilled workers, environmental permitting, supplier networks and access to export markets. In principle, these requirements can connect energy transition with industrial policy and move Morocco closer to higher-value participation in low-carbon manufacturing.

Morocco is unusually well positioned to attempt that move. It combines strong solar and wind potential with an established automotive and export-manufacturing base, port infrastructure and proximity to Europe. It has also set a target for renewables to reach 52% of installed electricity capacity by 2030, giving investors a relatively clear long-term policy signal.

However, the study cautions against mistaking sectoral change for accomplished upgrading. Many newer projects remain at signed, awarded or construction stages, meaning their eventual contribution to employment, local procurement and technological learning is still uncertain. The emerging pattern is therefore better described as a possible project-to-industry transition than as completed green industrialization.

The Real Prize Is Not Foreign Capital; It Is Local Capability

Foreign green investment can produce very different development outcomes depending on how deeply it becomes embedded in the host economy. A country can attract factories and increase exports while capturing only a narrow share of the technology, management expertise and value generated by those projects.

This risk is particularly important for Morocco. If imported equipment, proprietary know-how, upstream inputs and key commercial decisions remain controlled abroad, the country could become an efficient production platform without developing much autonomous industrial capability. The authors describe this as the danger of enclave-style green production.

The study distinguishes between simply participating in green value chains and actually upgrading within them. Real upgrading would involve Moroccan suppliers entering procurement networks, workers moving into higher-skilled technical roles, universities participating in applied research, and domestic institutions gaining the ability to regulate, maintain and improve green industrial systems over time.

Developing countries are frequently told that the green transition will create new industrial opportunities, but foreign investment alone does not guarantee technology transfer or domestic value creation. The Moroccan case suggests that industrial policy, technical education, supplier development and bargaining capacity determine whether investment becomes a development asset or simply a geographically relocated supply chain.

The paper consequently argues for deliberate learning mechanisms rather than assuming knowledge will spill over automatically. Training local engineers, building joint testing facilities, supporting supplier certification and linking universities with industrial projects may matter more for long-term upgrading than headline investment numbers alone.

Europe and the United States Are Quietly Rewriting the Rules

China and Morocco may be the principal actors in these projects, but the study argues that their cooperation is increasingly shaped by decisions made elsewhere. European and U.S. regulations now influence whether products manufactured in Morocco can enter important markets, qualify for support or satisfy sustainability and supply-chain requirements.

The European Union is particularly influential. Battery rules covering carbon-footprint reporting, traceability, recycled content, due diligence and product documentation can apply to batteries entering the EU regardless of where they are produced. For Moroccan-based projects, that means export competitiveness increasingly depends on credible environmental data, sourcing records and compliance systems.

U.S. policies operate differently but create a similar strategic effect. Supply-chain security rules, sourcing conditions and sensitivity around ownership can affect the commercial value of products even when manufacturing takes place outside China. Locating production in Morocco may reduce some exposure to trade barriers, but it does not automatically neutralize concerns over Chinese capital, technology or inputs.

This creates both an opportunity and a vulnerability for Morocco. Geoeconomic fragmentation is encouraging firms to diversify production away from concentrated supply chains, making Morocco attractive as a manufacturing platform close to European markets. Yet that same model leaves the country exposed to regulations and geopolitical decisions over which it has limited control.

Industrial competitiveness is increasingly regulatory. Traceability, certification, emissions accounting and supply-chain transparency are becoming as important as labor costs, infrastructure and geography. For developing economies, entering green value chains now requires not only factories but also institutions capable of meeting rules written in major consumer markets.

Morocco's Green Industrial Test Will Be Won or Lost at Home

Morocco can attract Chinese capital, but the developmental outcome will depend on whether public institutions connect new investments to local suppliers, workforce training, research institutions, environmental governance and industrial strategy. The study identifies several implementation gaps.

Domestic firms may lack the financing, certification and technical standards needed to join global battery supply chains, while universities can remain disconnected from industrial production.

Competition among industrial zones may also attract investment quickly but weaken coordination over environmental standards, supplier obligations and training commitments.

Battery, storage and hydrogen projects may create jobs, but the study notes that public information often says little about job quality, local accessibility, labor conditions or advancement opportunities. Morocco already faces high youth and graduate unemployment, making the distinction between temporary construction jobs and durable technical careers particularly important.

Environmental risks deserve equal attention. Battery-material processing and future hydrogen development can place pressure on land, water, electricity systems, chemical safety and waste infrastructure.

The authors therefore argue that "green" investment should not automatically be assumed to produce socially or environmentally sustainable outcomes simply because it supports low-carbon industries.

The study's evidence is based largely on publicly available corporate announcements, official materials and secondary sources, and several projects remain at early implementation stages. Without fieldwork or interviews with Moroccan suppliers, workers and project managers, the research cannot fully verify realized technology transfer, local employment or community impacts.

Regardless, the study offers a significant development-policy lesson. The success of green industrialization should not be measured by the number of factories announced or billions of dollars pledged. A better test is whether investment leaves behind firms that can compete, workers who acquire transferable skills, institutions that can enforce environmental standards and domestic actors able to move into higher-value segments of global supply chains.