Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

In many major emerging economies, climate action is still approached largely as an energy-system overhaul: scale renewables, strengthen grids, improve efficiency and move away from fossil fuels. However, a new study of the original BRICS economies suggests that the emissions story is also shaped by social and institutional conditions, and that treating Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as a single transition model can obscure more than it explains.

Published in Sustainability, the study "Female Labor-Force Participation, Education Expenditure, Renewable Energy, and CO2 Emissions in the Former BRICS-5: A Panel ARDL Analysis" by Eissa A. A. Abodia and Ayşem İyikal Çelebi examines the relationship between energy use, renewable energy, education expenditure, female labor-force participation, economic development and carbon emissions across the BRICS-5 from 1998 to 2020.

Renewable energy is consistently associated with lower emissions, while female labor-force participation also shows a negative association across several specifications. On the other hand, education expenditure does not display a robust emission-reducing relationship, and the long-run link between total energy use and emissions changes depending on how strongly the analysis allows countries to differ from one another.

The study suggests that decarbonization depends on the structure of energy systems, the quality of social transformation and the institutional circumstances of individual countries. In other words, a common destination does not imply a common pathway.

Energy Structure Still Matters More Than the Growth Story

The clearest finding concerns the composition of energy use. In the baseline model, a 1% increase in energy use is associated with an estimated 0.525% rise in CO2 emissions in the short run and roughly a 0.69% increase in the model-implied long run. Renewable energy moves in the opposite direction, with higher renewable consumption associated with lower emissions in both horizons.

The result reinforces a familiar but still politically difficult reality for emerging economies: expanding energy access while maintaining fossil-heavy production systems keeps carbon pressure embedded in development. The problem is not simply that economies need more energy as they industrialize; it is that the emissions consequences depend heavily on where that additional energy comes from.

However, the study also shows why simple bloc-wide claims should be avoided. The positive long-run energy-use coefficient remains in several robustness checks but turns negative and statistically insignificant under estimators that allow greater cross-country heterogeneity. Renewable energy, by contrast, retains a negative long-run direction across the major alternative estimators, although the strength of the relationship varies.

This suggests stronger confidence in the direction of the renewable-energy relationship than in any single BRICS-wide estimate of how much additional energy use raises long-run emissions. Energy policy should therefore focus less on applying common elasticities and more on changing the carbon intensity of national energy systems.

For investors and governments, the practical implication is that renewable capacity alone is not enough. The study points to complementary needs including grid modernization, storage, industrial efficiency and policies that ensure clean generation actually substitutes for high-carbon sources rather than simply adding new capacity alongside existing fossil-fuel systems.

More Education Spending Does Not Automatically Produce Greener Growth

The study began from the plausible expectation that greater public education expenditure could support environmental awareness, green skills, cleaner technology adoption and innovation. But the data do not support a robust negative relationship between aggregate education spending and CO2 emissions.

In the baseline model, education expenditure is not statistically significant in either the short or long run. In specifications that explicitly control for common shocks, the coefficient even becomes positive and significant. The authors therefore reject the assumption that higher aggregate education spending by itself translates into lower emissions.

It should not be read as evidence that education is irrelevant to decarbonization. The study measures public education expenditure as a share of GDP, not whether spending goes toward engineering, climate science, vocational training, energy-efficiency skills or clean-technology research. It therefore cannot capture the quality or environmental orientation of education investment.

The more useful policy insight is that governments should distinguish between how much they spend on education and what capabilities that spending creates. A country can raise education expenditure while still expanding carbon-intensive industry and consumption. The environmental effect may depend far more on whether education systems produce green technical skills, research capacity, climate literacy and workers able to support low-carbon industrial transformation.

For development agencies, this is an important warning against using broad social spending indicators as automatic proxies for sustainability. Green human capital needs to be measured and designed more precisely if policymakers want education policy to function as part of climate strategy.

Women's Economic Participation Emerges as a Climate-Relevant Signal

The study includes female labor-force participation alongside conventional energy and macroeconomic variables. In the baseline estimates, female participation is negatively associated with CO2 emissions in both the short and model-implied long run. The negative direction also persists across several alternative specifications, although statistical strength and magnitude vary.

This does not mean that bringing more women into the labor force directly causes emissions to fall. The authors are explicit on this point. Female labor-force participation is a broad indicator and does not capture job quality, sectoral distribution, earnings, political representation, household decision-making power or wider gender inclusion.

Still, the association is analytically important because it challenges the tendency to treat climate transition as a purely technological process. Greater female participation may coincide with structural changes in labor markets, household priorities, human-capital formation, institutional participation or the expansion of less carbon-intensive sectors. The study does not identify which mechanism dominates, but it shows that the social architecture of development deserves more attention in emissions research.

For governments, the implication is not to rebrand women's employment policy as a carbon-offset instrument. It is to recognize that gender inclusion, workforce transformation and climate policy may interact within broader development pathways. Supporting women's participation in technical education, green industries, entrepreneurship, research and climate institutions could generate development benefits even where the direct emissions effect remains uncertain.

The finding is relevant for the wider Global South. Many emerging economies are simultaneously trying to expand female employment, industrialize and decarbonize. The study suggests that these objectives should not automatically be treated as separate policy silos.

There Is No Single BRICS Transition

The BRICS-5 are too different for sustainability policy to be built around a single assumed relationship. The countries vary substantially in energy use, renewable shares, income levels and female labor-force participation, and the econometric results change when greater heterogeneity is allowed.

The study also finds no robust evidence for a common Environmental Kuznets Curve: the idea that environmental degradation rises with income before eventually falling as economies become richer. GDP per capita is positively associated with emissions in the short run, but no statistically robust long-run relationship appears across the main specifications.

It weakens the comforting assumption that economic development will naturally solve the emissions problem at higher income levels. Growth can support technological upgrading and cleaner systems, but decarbonization is not automatic. It requires deliberate changes in energy structure, efficiency, industrial policy and institutional design.

The study's limitations reinforce the need for restraint. The analysis covers only five countries and uses 91 observations in its baseline dynamic model after accounting for missing data and transformations. The authors also caution that some long-run estimates are sensitive to estimator choice, formal evidence for a common long-run equilibrium is inconclusive, and the relationships identified should be interpreted as associations rather than causal effects.

Despite the limitations, the study offers a valuable correction to one-size-fits-all climate thinking. Brazil can build from a relatively strong renewable base, while China and India face the challenge of replacing carbon-intensive energy amid enormous demand. Russia's hydrocarbon dependence and South Africa's coal-linked employment and affordability concerns create different transition constraints again.