Film Producer Ketki Pandit to Launch 'Youth Originals' Platform for First-Time Filmmakers and Students

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: Filmmaker and producer Ketki Pandit is set to expand her work with the youth and creative community with the launch of Youth Originals, a new platform aimed at discovering and showcasing first-time filmmakers and student storytellers from across India.

The platform will focus on original films and creator-led content, with a special emphasis on emerging directors, writers and filmmakers who are yet to find a professional platform for their work. Youth Originals is being envisioned as a pan-India initiative, bringing together young storytellers across languages, regions and educational institutions. The idea is to create a direct bridge between young talent and the professional entertainment ecosystem.

"India has no shortage of talent. What young filmmakers often lack is access to the right platform, the right guidance and the opportunity to be seen. Youth Originals is our attempt to change that," said Pandit. As part of the initiative, Youth Originals will also introduce a special wing dedicated to AI-generated and AI-assisted content. The AI division will provide young creators with opportunities to experiment with emerging tools in writing, visual development, animation, editing, virtual production and storytelling. It will also encourage responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence while helping students and first-time filmmakers understand how technology can support, rather than replace, human creativity.

The AI-focused wing is expected to influence the way young creators develop and present their stories by making filmmaking more accessible, cost-effective and collaborative. Creators who may not have access to large production teams or expensive equipment will be able to explore new formats and visual ideas with the help of AI-based tools. At the same time, the platform will place emphasis on originality, creative ownership, transparency and the importance of human direction in the filmmaking process. The initiative will look at stories from students and first-time filmmakers while creating opportunities for fresh voices to reach wider audiences. The platform will also explore new-age technology and evolving digital formats to make filmmaking and distribution more accessible to young creators.

With Youth Originals, Pandit aims to move beyond producing content to building a pipeline for the next generation of Indian filmmakers, giving emerging creators an opportunity to make their first screen a starting point rather than an end goal. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)