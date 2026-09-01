Tajikistan’s Growth Must Create Better Jobs and Wider Opportunity

Tajikistan's steady economic growth and falling poverty levels have reshaped the country's development story; still, the next stage must bring secure employment, stronger public services and fairer opportunities into people's daily lives, according to UN Independent Expert Attiya Waris. Speaking after an official visit, Waris praised the country's stability through civil conflict and major economic change, while stressing that progress should reach women, young people and rural families who still face limited access to jobs, finance, childcare and essential services.

Remittances support families but cannot replace jobs at home

Money sent home by Tajik workers abroad has helped families pay for food, housing and other necessities, making an important contribution to household consumption and poverty reduction. Heavy dependence on migration, remittances and imported goods also leaves the economy exposed to changes beyond the country's control, while domestic industries and exports remain underdeveloped. Waris called for investment in agriculture, food processing, sustainable tourism, mineral value chains and the digital economy, creating productive jobs at home and giving more people the means to secure an adequate standard of living without leaving their communities.

Economic diversification will need to be supported by practical measures that help people participate in emerging industries, including better education, job-focused training, reliable internet access and affordable finance for small and medium-sized businesses. Women, young people and rural communities need targeted assistance because they often face the greatest barriers when seeking employment or starting a business. Higher wages are a positive step, though low pay, limited childcare and shortages in social services continue to restrict women's economic choices. Expanded childcare, financial literacy programmes and business-development support could help more women enter paid work, build enterprises and strengthen household incomes.

Roghun offers major promise with a need for public accountability

The Roghun Hydropower Plant could help Tajikistan meet rising domestic electricity demand and deepen energy cooperation across the region, with completion expected in 2033. Its scale also shows why major infrastructure projects need transparent cost-benefit assessments, responsible financing and meaningful public participation. Large investments can generate lasting national benefits, but communities should be able to understand the financial commitments involved, the expected returns and the social or environmental consequences that may affect their lives.

Waris assessed Tajikistan's public finances through the principle of fiscal legitimacy, which connects taxation, spending and debt decisions with transparency, fairness and human rights. She urged authorities to publish accurate, timely and easily understood information about budgets, expenditure, public debt and major projects, giving citizens genuine opportunities to shape decisions. Stronger public consultation during budget planning, clearer responsibilities for ministries and local authorities, adequate resources and effective accountability would make financial governance more responsive to local needs.

Remote communities need stronger connections and services

During a visit to the mountainous Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast, Waris praised improvements in road connectivity and the establishment of cross-border markets, which can open new routes for trade and local livelihoods. Difficult terrain, great distances and remaining transport gaps still make it harder for residents to reach services, markets and economic opportunities. Continued investment must reflect the realities of remote communities and ensure that national progress does not remain concentrated in better-connected areas.

The expert thanked the Tajik Government for its cooperation with the United Nations special procedures system, noting that her mission was the 13th official country visit by a special procedures mandate holder since 2005. Her full report, scheduled for presentation to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027, will offer detailed recommendations on how Tajikistan can connect economic growth, public finance and infrastructure investment with decent work, equal participation and the protection of human rights.