WRO India National Championship 2026 Showcases How Robotics Is Preparing India's Next Generation for an AI-Powered World

BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1: AI, robotics, automation and advanced technologies are rapidly reshaping education, workplaces and industries in India and globally. In this environment, future-ready talent will need more than technical knowledge. It will need the ability to think computationally, experiment, collaborate, challenge assumptions and solve problems that do not yet have obvious answers. The three-day WRO India National Championship 2026 (Aug 26th - 28th) concluded at GMR Arena, GMR Aerocity Hyderabad, bringing together some of India's most promising young robotics talent. The national winners emerged after a nationwide journey of regional competitions, and will now qualify to represent India at the global WRO Championship 2026 in Puerto Rico, USA.

Sudhanshu Sharma, Founder, India STEM Foundation, said: "The WRO India journey has shown us that future-ready talent is not created by technology alone. It is created when young people are given the freedom to build, experiment, fail, rethink and solve. From regional competitions to the national championship, we have seen remarkable depth of talent across India. Our ambition is to make experiential STEM learning a meaningful part of the education journey for many more students across the country." At Hyderabad, the country's strongest qualifying teams were challenged on technical execution, engineering, coding, creativity, teamwork and problem-solving. The jury faced a demanding task in evaluating the quality and diversity of robotic models and solutions presented by students from across India, a reflection of the depth of talent emerging through the country's school ecosystem.

The road to the championship was itself a test of capability. Student teams competed through regional rounds across cities in India before qualifying for the national championship. Future Innovators progressed from the Virtual Championship through ten Regional Championships, while RoboMission, RoboSports and Future Engineers followed their respective qualification pathways. India's national champions

Director General, NCSM, Shri K. S. Murali, said: "The quality and diversity of the solutions presented at the national championship made the jury's task exceptionally demanding. What stood out was not only technical ability, but the curiosity, imagination and persistence with which students approached complex problems. Through NCSM's network of science museums, centres and Innovation Hubs, we want to create more opportunities for young learners to experience science and emerging technologies first-hand and nurture scientific temper and innovation from an early age." WRO India gives students an environment to build, test, fail, rethink and solve. Through robotics, students apply mathematics, science, engineering and coding to real challenges while developing creativity, confidence, collaboration and persistence. For schools and parents, it offers a practical example of how experiential STEM learning can complement classroom education and help students explore pathways into engineering, AI, robotics, technology, research and entrepreneurship.

The WRO India National Championship is organised jointly by India STEM Foundation (ISF) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), with support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The partnership reflects a shared ambition to deepen experiential STEM learning and make opportunities to engage with emerging technologies more accessible to young learners across India. Contributing to the success of the event, GMR Aerocity Hyderabad - venue partner and gold sponsor, WRO National Championship 2026, spokesperson Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development-GMR, added: "At GMR Aerocity Hyderabad, our vision is to create a vibrant ecosystem where business, innovation, learning and community come together. As one of India's emerging urban destinations, GMR Aerocity Hyderabad is designed to host experiences that inspire collaboration, creativity and future-ready thinking. We are proud to welcome the World Robot Olympiad India National Championship 2026 to GMR Arena and provide a platform where young innovators can showcase their talent, explore new possibilities and contribute to India's growing innovation landscape."

ISF has engaged over 5.3 lakh students and teachers, partnered with 2,000+ schools and delivered 6.3 million+ hours of STEM education across India. NCSM brings the reach of its nationwide network of science museums, centres and Innovation Hubs, promoting scientific temper, innovation and hands-on engagement with science, robotics, coding and AI. Together, the orgsanisations aim to connect more schools, educators, students and families to experiences that build future-ready capabilities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)