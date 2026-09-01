Masato Kanda Wins Second Term to Lead ADB Through Regional Uncertainty

Masato Kanda has secured a second term as President of the Asian Development Bank after receiving unanimous support from the members of ADB's Board of Governors who voted in the recently concluded election. His new five-year term will begin on 24 November 2026, giving him a renewed mandate to guide the institution as Asia and the Pacific face economic uncertainty, climate pressures and repeated global shocks.

A renewed mandate during a difficult period

Kanda described the result as a powerful expression of trust from ADB's members at a critical point in the region's history. He warned that fresh disruptions are reaching economies before many have fully recovered from earlier crises, while growing pressure on the international order is making cooperation and financial stability even more important.

He said ADB must serve as an anchor of stability for Asia and the Pacific while remaining ready to respond with greater speed and financial strength. His message placed people at the centre of the institution's work, calling for immediate protection against current hardships alongside investments that can create better opportunities for future generations.

Record financing expands support for members

ADB significantly increased its assistance after Kanda assumed office, providing a record $44 billion in support during 2025. More than $29 billion came from the bank's own resources, while nearly $15 billion was secured through cofinancing with partners, expanding the scale of projects and programmes available to member countries.

A historic amendment to the ADB Charter also opened the way for a 50% increase in the bank's annual financing capacity. Funding from ADB's own resources can now exceed $36 billion each year, strengthening its ability to respond to development needs, emergencies and economic pressures across the region.

International experience shapes Kanda's leadership

Kanda was first elected as ADB's 11th President on 27 November 2024 and took office on 24 February 2025, completing the remaining term of his predecessor, Masatsugu Asakawa. His second term gives him a full five years to shape the bank's priorities and oversee its expanded financing capacity.

Before joining ADB, Kanda served as Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Finance Minister from 2024 to 2025. He was Japan's Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs between 2021 and 2024 and represented the country in major global forums, including the Group of Seven and Group of Twenty.