ADB Unveils $400M Border Upgrade Facility to Make Trade Faster Across Central Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $400 million regional financing facility designed to turn some of Central Asia's busiest border crossing points into faster, better-equipped gateways for trade, travel and economic activity, addressing bottlenecks that continue to add time and expense for businesses, transport operators and people moving between countries.

Known as the Border Upgrades for Integration, Logistics, and Development (BUILD) facility, the program will finance priority improvements across countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program. Investments will cover road and rail border crossings, digital border management systems, modern inspection and screening equipment, institutional capacity and reforms intended to make procedures more efficient and better coordinated between neighbouring countries.

"Borders are not just checkpoints. These are gateways to create jobs, regional markets, and income opportunities," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Leah Gutierrez, describing the initiative as a way to create faster and smarter connections while bringing economies and markets closer together.

Turning Border Bottlenecks Into Faster Trade Gateways

Trade and transport links across the CAREC region have improved in recent years, yet many border crossing points remain a source of costly delays as growing volumes of freight and passenger traffic place greater pressure on infrastructure, staffing, inspection facilities and border management systems that need further modernization.

For a truck carrying agricultural products, machinery or consumer goods, extra hours at a border can translate into higher fuel bills, delivery delays and increased logistics costs, while businesses dealing with time-sensitive or perishable products can face even greater losses. Passengers can encounter lengthy processing times as border facilities struggle to handle rising traffic efficiently.

These constraints have consequences beyond transport costs, with weaknesses in border management also creating challenges linked to human trafficking, environmental protection and public health, making modernization an economic priority as well as a broader regional development issue.

Digital Systems and Modern Infrastructure Could Cut Time and Costs

BUILD will support upgrades to both road and rail border crossing points, combining physical infrastructure improvements with digital technologies, advanced inspection and screening equipment and more harmonized procedures that can help goods and travelers move through borders with fewer unnecessary delays.

Better coordination between agencies and neighboring countries could make CAREC economic corridors more predictable for freight operators and businesses, which is particularly important for a region where many economies depend heavily on overland connections to reach major regional and international markets.

The facility will also strengthen the institutions responsible for border operations and support wider transport and logistics reforms, recognizing that modern buildings and equipment alone cannot solve bottlenecks when procedures remain complicated or agencies lack the capacity to use new systems effectively. Greater private sector participation will form part of the program as CAREC countries seek to improve logistics services and attract additional investment around important trade corridors.

Small Businesses Could Gain New Routes Into Regional Markets

The benefits could extend well beyond large freight and logistics companies because micro, small and medium-sized enterprises play a major role in sectors such as agriculture, tourism and transport services across CAREC economies, yet high shipping costs and unpredictable border delays can make cross-border business difficult for firms operating with smaller margins.

Faster and more reliable crossings could give these businesses a better chance to sell products and services beyond their domestic markets, while improved transport corridors may encourage private investment in warehousing, logistics, tourism and other services connected with regional trade.

The CAREC Program brings together Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, the People's Republic of China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, alongside development partners working to strengthen regional cooperation, sustainable development and economic growth. ADB hosts the CAREC Secretariat.

With $400 million available through BUILD, border modernization is being treated as more than an infrastructure exercise, since reducing the friction around crossing from one country to another can shape where companies invest, how easily smaller businesses reach customers, how competitive regional supply chains become and how effectively Central Asian economies connect and the wider world.