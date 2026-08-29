Nepal Flood Disaster Draws $5 M ADB Response for Rescue, Relief and Recovery

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $5 million emergency grant to support rescue and relief operations in Nepal after destructive floods and debris flows swept through communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems on 26 August, leaving families dealing with deaths, injuries, damaged homes, displacement and the loss of essential services that many people depend on every day.

The disaster has caused extensive destruction across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts, where floodwaters and debris have damaged homes, infrastructure and community services while making access to some affected locations difficult. Nepal's government has declared the impacted areas disaster crisis-affected zones and is leading large-scale emergency operations, while search and rescue teams continue working and authorities assess the full extent of the damage and immediate needs.

ADB President Masato Kanda described the $5 million grant as a commitment to stand beside member countries when disasters place lives and communities at risk. He said families along the affected rivers have lost loved ones, homes and basic services, making rapid access to food, clean water, shelter, medicine and other emergency assistance critical while losses are still being counted.

Emergency Funding Will Put Food, Water, Medicine and Shelter Within Reach

The $5 million grant will come through ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which provides rapid financial assistance following major natural disasters in developing member countries. The money will support immediate priorities ranging from search and rescue equipment and medical supplies to food, safe drinking water, temporary shelter, sanitation materials and hygiene supplies for people whose normal access to these essentials has been disrupted.

Funding can also be used for debris clearance, emergency stabilisation work and logistical support, which could become particularly important in communities where damaged roads, infrastructure and accumulated debris are slowing access for responders and supplies. Restoring safe movement and stabilising damaged areas can help emergency teams reach isolated populations while reducing additional risks for survivors.

ADB is coordinating its response with Nepal's government, including the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, while also working alongside United Nations agencies and development partners as information from affected districts continues to develop.

Nepal's Recovery Needs Will Be Assessed as the Emergency Response Continues

Beyond immediate relief, ADB is processing up to $150,000 through a second window of its disaster response fund to support a post-disaster needs assessment, recovery planning and preparation for possible investments in reconstruction. Requested by Nepal's government, the assessment will examine physical damage and economic losses while identifying needs across affected sectors.

This process is expected to help authorities determine which communities, services and infrastructure require the greatest attention once immediate rescue and humanitarian operations begin moving into longer-term recovery. Reliable information about the scale and location of losses will also help Nepal and its development partners decide where reconstruction funding can make the biggest difference.

The transition from emergency assistance to rebuilding can take years after a disaster of this scale, particularly when homes, roads, water systems, public facilities and livelihoods have been damaged at the same time. Planning during the early stages can reduce gaps between immediate relief and the work required to restore communities.

Stronger Infrastructure and Preparedness Will Shape the Longer Road to Recovery

ADB has supported Nepal in strengthening infrastructure, institutions, disaster-risk management and emergency preparedness, experience that can now contribute to the response and reconstruction efforts following the August floods. The latest disaster also highlights the importance of designing infrastructure and public services that can continue functioning as communities face increasingly complex natural hazards.

For families living along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, recovery will involve much more than clearing debris and repairing damaged buildings. Communities will need safe housing, restored services, functioning transport connections, renewed livelihoods and stronger protection against future disasters, making coordination between national authorities, local communities and development partners especially important in the months ahead.

ADB has said its engagement will continue beyond the immediate emergency, covering the response as well as the recovery and reconstruction work that follows. For people who have lost relatives, homes and sources of income, the $5 million grant represents an early flow of assistance during a crisis whose human and economic consequences are still unfolding.