Development Banks Unite to Protect Fertilizer Supplies and Food Security

Multilateral development banks have pledged to work together on stronger fertilizer supply chains as food insecurity continues to threaten millions of households worldwide. Recent crises have shown how quickly shortages, transport disruptions and price increases can reach farms and local markets, leaving smallholder farmers unable to afford essential inputs and forcing low-income families to spend more of their limited income on food.

Lasting food security also depends on healthier soils, careful nutrient use, reliable water supplies, diverse sources of plant nutrition and farming systems that can continue producing food during economic, climate and geopolitical shocks. Development banks believe their combined financing power, technical expertise, policy support and relationships with governments and businesses can help countries address these connected pressures.

Fertilizer Shocks Reach Farms, Markets and Family Tables

Weaknesses across global fertilizer supply chains have become increasingly visible during repeated international shocks, with disruptions affecting production facilities, processing operations, storage centres, transport networks and import-dependent markets. Small-scale farmers often carry the heaviest burden because they have fewer financial reserves, limited access to credit and little protection against sudden price changes, which can force them to reduce fertilizer use and accept smaller harvests.

Greater investment could create dependable economic corridors that connect fertilizer production and processing sites with storage facilities, transport systems and farming communities. Better infrastructure would help countries secure supplies when international markets become unstable, while stronger monitoring and early-warning systems could allow governments and financial institutions to respond before shortages develop into wider food crises.

Lessons From the 2022 Food Crisis Shape a Shared Response

The new commitment builds on cooperation formed during the 2022 global food crisis, when multilateral development banks and other international financial institutions introduced the IFI Action Plan to Address Food Insecurity. That response expanded assistance for agriculture, food trade, social protection and resilient food systems, offering countries both immediate support and resources for deeper structural improvements.

G20 discussions have since placed greater attention on resilient fertilizer and food value chains. The proposed G7+ Action Plan on Fertilizer Shocks and Food Systems Resilience has also called for stronger market monitoring, earlier warnings, closer coordination and faster access to financing. These initiatives give development institutions a practical base for creating a coordinated MDB Roadmap on Strengthening Fertilizer Supply Chains in partnership with G20 members, development organizations and the private sector.

Healthier Soils and Smarter Fertilizer Use Take Priority

The planned roadmap would support investment across fertilizer production, upstream inputs, processing, blending, storage, transportation and other critical infrastructure. Countries could also receive help improving market information and securing fertilizer at the right time, since delayed access can leave farmers without essential nutrients during crucial planting and crop-growth periods.

Efficient use will receive equal attention because applying more fertilizer does not automatically produce better results. Soil testing, tailored fertilizer recommendations, precision nutrient management, digital farming tools, advisory services and agricultural research can help farmers choose suitable products and quantities for local conditions, reducing waste while protecting yields and household incomes.

Water and soil management, nature-based solutions, climate-resilient value chains and innovative technologies will form another part of the shared agenda. Private investment could help take successful ideas beyond small pilot projects, giving agrifood businesses and farming communities access to tools, services and infrastructure at a scale that creates lasting benefits.

Support for vulnerable households will remain central, alongside better access to finance, farm inputs, logistics and markets for smallholders and agrifood enterprises. Cooperation with governments, researchers, international organizations, civil society groups and businesses will strengthen data sharing and policy decisions, helping development partners direct money and expertise where they can make the greatest difference.