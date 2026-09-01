Small AI Putting Smarter Farming in the Hands of India’s Farmers

Across India's farms, artificial intelligence is becoming a practical companion that can fit inside an ordinary smartphone, answer questions in local languages and help growers respond quickly when weather, pests or crop diseases threaten their income. These lightweight and affordable tools, often described as 'small AI,' are designed for specific community needs and can work in places where internet connectivity remains limited.

For farmers such as Urmila Devi from Bhanpur village in Uttar Pradesh, the change means less dependence on finding someone who can identify a crop problem in person. She can photograph an affected plant and receive advice immediately, while Shanti Devi values being able to ask questions in her own language and understand the answers without struggling through technical agricultural terms.

Everyday Technology Brings Advice Closer to the Field

Small AI applications can guide farmers on sowing dates, pest control, irrigation, fertilizer use, market conditions and government support schemes, giving them useful information at the moment a decision needs to be made. Access to timely advice is especially important for smallholders whose harvests and household incomes can be damaged by a few days of unexpected rain, a fast-spreading disease or the incorrect use of farm inputs.

The World Bank Group is supporting this growing field through its AgriConnect initiative, which seeks to transform agriculture for 300 million smallholders, create employment and strengthen global food security. The effort treats digital information as an essential farming resource, placing it alongside seeds, soil and water as something farmers need to protect their crops and improve productivity.

Kerala Builds a Clearer Picture of Farms and Farmer Needs

Kerala's Agriculture Technology Hub and Information Repository, known as KATHIR, is being developed by the state government with World Bank Group support. When fully rolled out, the platform will combine satellite imagery, remote sensing and AI-powered analysis to deliver local weather alerts, sowing recommendations and crop-disease guidance directly to farmers' phones, including the option to upload photographs of damaged crops and receive possible diagnoses and treatment advice.

KATHIR already contains information on more than three million farmers and maps over 1.1 million hectares of crops. This detailed view can help officials identify farmers, count coconut trees, estimate harvests and deliver subsidies or disaster assistance more accurately, while connections to buyers and demand information can help growers make better marketing decisions. A generative AI farming assistant is expanding the platform's services by offering local-language guidance on irrigation, fertilizers and pest management in conditions where connectivity may be unreliable.

Maharashtra Gives Farmers a Local-Language AI Assistant

MahaVISTAAR-AI offers another example of how accessible technology can solve everyday agricultural problems. Introduced under Maharashtra's MahaAgri-AI policy, the generative AI chatbot allows farmers to submit questions by voice or text using their preferred language or local dialect, then searches trusted material from agricultural research bodies and India's Department of Agriculture before returning a concise answer tailored to the user's village or district.

The Korea World Bank Partnership Facility has supported specialists working to strengthen the chatbot's reasoning and refine its central algorithm. Farmers can use the service to ask about crop diseases, pest outbreaks, local weather and expected market prices, with sources displayed so that users can see where the information originated. More than three million downloads within a few months show the strong demand among farmers and frontline workers for dependable advice that is easy to reach and understand.

The next stage could allow MahaVISTAAR to help farmers complete forms for direct benefit transfers, turning the service from an information tool into an assistant capable of supporting practical tasks. Verified data collected through KATHIR can also help banks, cooperatives and agribusinesses design suitable financial services and make loans easier to access.

Investment in digital infrastructure, responsible AI rules and local agricultural innovation could create jobs in data services, farm advice and agri-tech product development. For India's farmers, the real value of small AI lies in its simplicity: useful knowledge arrives quickly, speaks their language and helps them act before a manageable problem becomes a costly loss.