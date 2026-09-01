Synup Launches Sydekick AI, Shifts Local Marketing from Software-Led Work to Autonomous Execution

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Synup, the local marketing platform managing more than two million business locations, has launched Sydekick, an autonomous AI agent designed to execute local marketing tasks rather than simply surface them. The launch marks a broader shift in Synup's business model, from software that teams use to manage local marketing to an agent that can perform the work itself.

The launch follows a ground-up rebuild of Synup's platform, with an agent placed at the centre of the product. The company has developed its own agentic harness with memory, capabilities and integrations, and runs the system on large language models (LLMs) and inference that it owns and operates. For local marketing teams managing multiple locations, a large part of the work traditionally involves monitoring listings, responding to reviews, creating local content, conducting SEO audits and tracking performance. As the number of locations increases, the amount of specialist time required to manage these activities also increases. Sydekick is designed to change this model by allowing scheduled actions to be executed by the agent, reviewed by teams and completed at scale.

The agent has memory that carries context across a workspace, client, location and conversation, along with capabilities to take actions across listings, reviews, posts, reporting and AI visibility. It connects to more than 5,000 integrations and can operate through Synup as well as platforms including Slack and Microsoft Teams. Unlike a conventional AI assistant that primarily generates responses or recommendations, Sydekick is designed to execute work. Agencies, for instance, can provide clients with a white-labeled dashboard and Sydekick experience while retaining control of the client relationship, branding and oversight. The agent can also execute recurring activities such as local post generation, SEO audits and review response drafting through scheduled playbooks.

Sydekick can create on-brand assets such as images, rich media and location landing pages using integrated vision, image generation and coding models. It can also combine information across multiple sources to create location-specific actions. For example, it can identify locations expecting rain, create relevant content for those locations and prepare a posting schedule and call to action for approval. Human oversight remains built into the system. Proposed actions move through an approvals queue, with assignments to team members, an audit trail of what the agent did and why, and usage attribution by client and skill. Across live workspaces, 94% of the actions Sydekick proposes are approved without edits, according to Synup.

The company believes its existing infrastructure gives Sydekick an advantage in executing local marketing tasks. Synup has more than 100 publisher integrations, thirteen years of accumulated business logic and has managed more than two million locations. Its agent is also grounded in clients' actual listings, reviews and performance data within the platform. Synup currently powers nearly 5,000 partners, while three of the ten largest U.S. listings providers run on its API. Sydekick also supports MCP, allowing it to connect with external tools while enabling external agents to reach into Synup.

The launch also brings a change to Synup's commercial model. Instead of pricing primarily around seats and software access, the company is moving towards usage-based credits that measure actual actions performed by the agent and attribute them by client and skill. A free trial with included usage is also available. The move comes as consumer discovery increasingly shifts from traditional search results towards AI-generated answers. Synup has spent thirteen years maintaining structured, verified and publisher-distributed business data, positioning the company to both maintain the information used by AI systems and act on that information through its agent.

Ashwin Ramesh, Chief Executive Officer, Synup said, "We are excited to progress to the next transition for our business and our industry, building a truly agentic offering across the value chain -- from application tooling to memory to inference. Having been in the industry for several decades now, I can say honestly and without a doubt that Sydekick and the new Synup service offering is truly game-changing. The aha moments we've unlocked with our client-deployed agents are unlike any I've seen before." About Synup

Synup is an AI company for local marketing. Its agent, Sydekick, manages listings, reviews, social, local SEO and AI visibility for agencies and multi-location brands across 100+ publisher syndications, running on Synup's own models and inference. Sydekick is available to Synup partners and customers today, with a free trial that includes usage. Because Synup builds and operates its own intelligence layer, the platform remains a single accountable stack rather than a set of dependencies passed on to the customer.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)