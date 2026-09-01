Can Better Data Help Botswana Build a Stronger and More Inclusive Digital Creative Economy?

Botswana is laying the groundwork for a more organised and inclusive creative economy by undertaking its first comprehensive mapping of the digital environment surrounding its cultural and creative industries. The exercise could influence how the country supports artists, designers, performers, filmmakers, craftspeople and creative entrepreneurs through future decisions on training, finance, technology and market access.

UNESCO initiated the process through a two-day multistakeholder consultation held in Gaborone on August 25–26, 2026. Organised in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and Arts and the Botswana National Commission for UNESCO, the workshop formed part of the UNESCO-KFIT Digital Creativity Lab III Project, supported by the Republic of Korea.

The consultation brought together creative practitioners, academics, public officials, development partners and industry representatives. Its wider significance lies in an attempt to replace fragmented assumptions about Botswana's creative industries with evidence reflecting how cultural workers actually produce, promote and earn from their work.

Making an Invisible Economy Visible

Botswana possesses extensive artistic talent, cultural knowledge and entrepreneurial energy, but many creative activities may occur through informal work, small enterprises and temporary projects that are difficult to capture through conventional economic records.

When policymakers lack reliable information about the number, location and needs of cultural workers, public support can become fragmented or disconnected from practical realities. The mapping exercise is expected to identify who operates in the sector, where opportunities exist, which barriers practitioners encounter and how digital technologies are affecting creative production and business practices.

Such information could help Botswana recognise cultural activity as both a source of national identity and a component of economic life. It could guide decisions involving entrepreneurship, employment creation, cultural preservation and digital development.

However, the source material does not provide estimates of the creative industries' contribution to Botswana's employment, exports or gross domestic product. It also does not specify the mapping methodology, sample size, sector classifications or completion date.

These details will matter. If the research captures only established organisations and urban businesses, it may overlook independent artists, rural practitioners, informal workers and communities protecting living heritage.

Digital Opportunity Meets an Unequal Reality

Digital technologies are creating new ways to produce, distribute and sell creative work. Musicians can release material online, designers can serve customers beyond Botswana, filmmakers can reach wider audiences, and craftspeople can use digital marketplaces to promote their products.

Yet digital opportunity is not shared equally. Limited connectivity, inadequate equipment, skills gaps, weak business capabilities and difficulty obtaining finance can prevent creative workers from benefiting from expanding online markets.

The mapping could help policymakers separate these different challenges. Training may address limited digital knowledge, but it cannot substitute for affordable connectivity or access to suitable technology. Similarly, finance alone will not solve market-access problems if practitioners lack distribution networks, payment systems or knowledge of commercial rights.

Plans to develop an accredited capacity-building curriculum with the University of Botswana could provide one practical response. If designed around evidence from the mapping, the programme could help emerging and established practitioners acquire skills suited to changing digital markets.

Its impact will depend on its affordability, geographic accessibility, course content and eligibility requirements. Whether it will cover areas such as digital distribution, business management, contracting, marketing and intellectual-property protection is.

Policymakers must also guard against a widening digital divide. Practitioners with established networks, stronger connectivity and greater technical knowledge may capture opportunities more quickly, while rural and financially constrained creators risk falling further behind.

A Coordination Test for Policymakers

For Botswana's government, better cultural data could support more targeted and accountable policymaking. But the barriers facing creative workers extend across culture, education, finance, technology, business regulation and intellectual property.

No single institution can resolve these issues independently. The Ministry of Sport and Arts, educational institutions, business-support organisations, technology agencies, financial institutions and creative associations will need to coordinate their responses.

Tefo Paya, identified as the national expert for the UNESCO 2005 Convention, described siloed working as one of the sector's central obstacles. Fragmentation can produce overlapping programmes in some areas while leaving critical needs unaddressed elsewhere.

The mapping will therefore test whether Botswana can convert consultation into coordinated implementation. Policymakers will need to assign institutional responsibilities, establish timelines and connect recommendations to realistic budgets.

Data governance presents another challenge. Creative professionals may be asked to share information about their work, earnings, technology use or business difficulties. The source material does not explain how this information will be protected, who will own the resulting database or whether the final findings will be publicly accessible. Transparent safeguards will be essential for maintaining participation and trust.

From Evidence to Sustainable Livelihoods

Artists, performers and creative entrepreneurs stand to benefit most if the exercise produces relevant training, improved market connections and accessible financing. Greater visibility could also strengthen their voice in national policy discussions.

Private stakeholders may identify new opportunities. Banks and investors could better understand the financing needs of creative enterprises, while telecommunications companies, technology providers, event businesses and digital platforms may find demand for new services.

Commercial expansion nevertheless carries risks. Individual creators may have weaker bargaining power than financiers, distributors or digital platforms. Growth strategies should therefore consider fair contracting, payment transparency and protection of creative rights. Whether the initiative will address intellectual-property policy and enforcement remains.

Development partners can use the evidence to direct assistance towards verified gaps and reduce duplication. Universities can align research and training with industry needs, while communities preserving cultural traditions can seek recognition without being forced into purely commercial models.

The next developments to watch include publication of the mapping methodology, participation of rural and informal practitioners, completion of the research and release of an implementation plan. The proposed University of Botswana curriculum will also provide an early indication of whether consultation is producing tangible support.

Mapping alone will not guarantee stronger livelihoods. Its importance lies in making creative workers and their constraints visible to institutions that control resources and policy. Botswana's success will ultimately depend on whether it converts evidence into coordinated action while ensuring that digital growth strengthens, rather than sidelines, the communities and cultural traditions at the heart of its creative economy.