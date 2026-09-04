$95 Million IDB Loan Brings Cleaner Waterways to Urban Panama

A $95 million investment loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will expand sanitation services and improve environmental conditions across the Panama Metropolitan Area, Arraiján and La Chorrera, giving around 310,000 people access to safer and more reliable wastewater infrastructure. Approved by the IDB's Board of Executive Directors, the financing will support Panama's Sustainable Financing Framework while addressing pollution, ageing sewer networks and growing pressure on waterways in densely populated urban communities.

New sanitation systems will serve expanding communities

Several major infrastructure projects will be delivered across Panama Bay and the Metropolitan Area, including the rehabilitation of the Amador sanitary sewerage system and the construction of sanitation facilities in neighbourhoods surrounding Condado del Rey. These investments are expected to improve wastewater collection, reduce untreated discharges and give households better protection from health and environmental risks connected with inadequate sanitation.

The program will finance the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Caimito wastewater treatment plant and the first phase of the Dos Líneas facilities, creating additional treatment capacity for communities where urban development has placed increasing strain on existing systems. Work at the Juan Díaz wastewater treatment plant will introduce complementary infrastructure for reusing treatment by-products, allowing materials that might otherwise be discarded to support more sustainable resource management.

Cleaner rivers and stronger services for West Panama

Construction planning will continue for the Matansillo River main interceptor, an important component of the wider sanitation network designed to capture and transport wastewater more effectively. Communities across West Arraiján and La Chorrera will receive support through the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a connected system covering wastewater collection, conveyance and treatment, backed by technical assistance, project supervision and professional management.

Residents beyond the 310,000 direct beneficiaries are also expected to experience improvements as cleaner watercourses support healthier neighbourhoods, reduced contamination and better environmental conditions across the metropolitan region. The projects carry particular importance for families living near polluted rivers, drainage channels and coastal areas, where untreated wastewater can affect public health, local ecosystems and everyday quality of life.

Climate resilience and environmental education gain support

Part of the financing will upgrade Panama's Interactive Environmental Education Center, providing a stronger public space for learning about sanitation, water protection and responsible environmental practices. The Panama Sanitation Program Coordinating Unit, known as UCPSP, will receive training in contract administration and risk management, with a strong focus on designing sanitation infrastructure capable of handling climate-related pressures such as intense rainfall, flooding and changing water flows.

The operation is the first project approved under a $210 million Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects, which supports better sanitary and environmental conditions throughout the provinces of Panama and West Panama. Strengthening UCPSP's skills in project oversight, environmental sustainability and climate-risk planning will help ensure that new facilities remain effective through changing conditions and that large contracts are managed with greater technical and financial control.

The IDB loan carries an 18-year repayment term, including a 6.5-year grace period, with an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. Panama will provide $172.4 million in local counterpart funding, bringing substantial national resources into a program expected to reshape wastewater management, protect urban waterways and deliver cleaner surroundings for hundreds of thousands of people.