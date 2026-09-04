Bogotá secures $150M to improve public spaces, modernize waste management

Bogotá will receive nearly $150 million in new financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to improve public spaces, modernize waste management and strengthen the city's finances. The package includes a $149.25 million Results-Based Loan and a $750,000 nonreimbursable investment grant, connecting visible neighbourhood improvements with administrative reforms that could help Colombia's capital deliver better services and generate more local revenue.

Public spaces will receive a fresh lease on life

Urban revitalization work will reach areas where neglected or poorly designed public spaces have limited opportunities for recreation, community activity and local economic growth. Around 520,000 households in the selected intervention zones are expected to benefit from safer, cleaner and more welcoming surroundings, making the program a major investment in the everyday places where residents walk, meet, work and spend time with their families.

The results-based structure links financing to agreed improvements, placing greater attention on whether projects deliver measurable benefits rather than simply funding construction activities. Bogotá will be expected to strengthen project execution, coordinate services effectively and show that revitalized spaces are being supported by better waste collection and stronger public management.

Circular waste systems will support workers and communities

A large part of the program focuses on creating stronger systems for collecting, treating and recovering solid waste under a circular economy model, where reusable materials are returned to productive use instead of being buried, burned or left at informal dumping sites. Planned improvements include specialized collection services, treatment facilities and recovery systems capable of removing more than 300,000 tons of waste from unauthorized disposal areas.

Bogotá's 5,128 waste pickers will receive targeted support through access to District services and Temporary Collection and Sorting Centers, recognizing their central role in recovering valuable materials from the city's waste stream. Better facilities and clearer links to public programs could help these workers operate in safer conditions, improve their access to assistance and become more closely integrated into the city's formal waste-management system.

Residents across Bogotá will feel the wider effects through cleaner streets, stronger services for waste requiring special handling and reduced pressure on communities located near informal disposal points. The circular economy approach also gives the city a practical way to conserve resources, lower environmental damage and treat discarded materials as an economic opportunity.

Modern property records will strengthen Bogotá's finances

The financing will support faster cadastral updating and maintenance, helping Bogotá keep more accurate records of properties, land values and geographic boundaries. Improvements to the city's Spatial Data Infrastructure, known as IDECA, will provide higher-quality geographic information for planning, taxation and public-service delivery, while automation of frequently used administrative procedures should make cadastral services quicker and easier for residents and businesses.

Accurate property information is closely connected to fiscal sustainability because it gives the city a clearer basis for collecting locally generated revenue fairly and efficiently. Stronger finances can improve Bogotá's ability to fund infrastructure, maintain public spaces and plan services without placing excessive pressure on future budgets.

This is the second operation approved under the IDB Cities and Regions Program, following a 2025 investment in Cartagena de Indias for drainage, water supply, sanitation and urban resilience. The Bogotá package was approved as the city hosts the IDB Mayors Summit 2026, where local leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean are sharing ideas for building more sustainable and resilient cities.

The $149.25 million loan carries a repayment term of up to 14.5 years, including a 3.5-year grace period, with an interest rate based on market conditions.