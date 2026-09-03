Latin American Mayors Unite to Build Stronger, More Liveable Cities

More than 50 mayors, national officials and local authorities from Latin America and the Caribbean are gathering in Bogotá and Barranquilla for the 2026 Mayors Forum, where city leaders are exchanging practical ideas to improve public services, attract investment and create urban environments that respond more closely to residents' needs.

Organized by the Inter-American Development Bank through its IDB Cities Network, the September 2–4 forum brings together representatives from Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Guadalajara, San José, Cali, Panama City, Curitiba, Villavicencio, Kingston and Montevideo, alongside leaders from other cities across the region. The event offers local governments a place to discuss shared pressures while learning from policies and projects already producing results elsewhere.

Cities turn shared challenges into practical solutions

Rapid population growth, climate risks, infrastructure gaps and financial constraints are reshaping daily life in many Latin American and Caribbean cities, making cooperation between local governments increasingly valuable. The forum focuses on helping municipal leaders strengthen their management skills, access new sources of finance, and turn urban plans into projects that deliver visible improvements for communities.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella formally opened the meeting in Bogotá, marking the beginning of three days of discussions centred on urban transformation and quality of life. Juan Pablo Bonilla, manager of the IDB's Climate Change and Sustainable Development Sector, said the bank is committed to expanding cooperation among local governments while giving cities greater access to knowledge, financing and innovation.

The meeting is built around peer learning, allowing officials to speak openly about what has worked, what has fallen short and how successful approaches could be adapted to suit different populations, budgets and local conditions. This exchange can help cities avoid repeating mistakes and move more quickly from ideas to practical action.

Bogotá shares its experience while learning from regional peers

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán described the forum as an opportunity for cities to exchange solutions capable of improving millions of lives across the region. He noted that Bogotá has valuable experiences to contribute while still having much to learn from other local governments facing similar urban challenges.

That spirit of mutual learning gives the forum a purpose beyond speeches and formal meetings, since officials can build professional relationships that continue after the event and support future cooperation. A transport reform developed in one city, a climate-resilience project tested in another or a successful method of managing public finances could provide useful lessons for leaders working under comparable pressures.

The IDB Cities Network supports this kind of continued exchange by connecting decision-makers with technical knowledge, financing tools and regional experience. Stronger links between cities can also help local authorities present more credible investment plans and design projects that respond to residents' priorities.

Barranquilla puts finance, resilience and productivity in focus

For the first time, the Mayors Forum is being hosted by two cities, with participants travelling from Bogotá to Barranquilla for sessions on fiscal sustainability, investment mobilization, urban resilience and productivity. The two-city format gives visiting officials a closer look at different approaches to governance and urban development in Colombia.

Barranquilla Mayor Alejandro Char said the city's transformation has been shaped by nearly two decades of cooperation with residents, careful resource management and a focus on placing people at the centre of public decisions. He presented the city's natural assets, hospitality and renewed public confidence as important parts of its development story.

As city governments face growing demands with limited budgets, the forum highlights how thoughtful investment, responsible financial management and knowledge-sharing can help local leaders deliver stronger services. The gathering also reinforces a simple message: cities may face many of the same difficulties, yet they can make faster progress when their leaders develop solutions together.