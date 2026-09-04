Odisha Governor meets Vice-President Radhakrishnan, discusses state development

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday called on Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi during his visit to the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:27 IST
Odisha Governor meets Vice-President Radhakrishnan, discusses state development
Odisha Governor meets Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ Lok Bhavan Odisha). Image Credit: ANI
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Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday called on Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi during his visit to the national capital. During the courtesy meeting, the Governor and the Vice-President discussed a range of issues concerning Odisha’s development, governance and socio-economic welfare. They exchanged views on the state’s developmental priorities and ongoing welfare initiatives, besides deliberating on ways to accelerate infrastructure growth.

The two dignitaries also discussed the effective implementation of various Central government welfare schemes in Odisha and the need to ensure that their benefits reach people across the state. Governor Kambhampati said in a post on X, "During my visit to New Delhi, I had the honour of calling on the Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji. We had a warm and cordial interaction."

Kambhampati left for New Delhi earlier on Thursday. During his stay in the national capital, he is scheduled to attend various programmes and events. He is also scheduled to meet senior dignitaries during his visit.

The flood situation in Balasore's Jaleswar town has improved as the water level in the Subarnarekha River receded below the danger mark, even as relief and medical operations continued across affected areas, officials said. Speaking to ANI, Balasore District Magistrate Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said the river had peaked at Jaleswar on Thursday, but the water level has since fallen below the danger mark.

"Following the peak in the Subarnarekha River at Jaleswar yesterday, the water level has now dropped below the danger mark," the DM said. (ANI)

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